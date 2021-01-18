5 WWE Superstars that you can still book on Cameo

Vince McMahon caused quite a stir last September when he banned WWE Superstars "from engaging with any third parties" for financial gain.

This sudden change in policy meant WWE Superstars could no longer earn supplementary income from platforms like Cameo - a popular celebrity video greeting service offering personalized messages to fans.

VIDEO: It was revealed on Friday that WWE sent a letter to performers giving them a deadline to pull themselves out of third party deals such as Twitch and Cameo. @davemeltzerWON and @roheblius discuss what this means and what the ramifications are. https://t.co/EiiMlyaQrc pic.twitter.com/uwPF39jrgg — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) September 5, 2020

A number of WWE performers from both RAW and SmackDown had previously been much in demand on Cameo, with some able to generate a significant side income through the website.

Having seen its own revenue hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE took note of some of the sums being brought in by Superstars and decided that it wanted a piece of the action.

Following McMahon's order, WWE revealed that it would be setting up its own presence on Cameo through which fans could book video messages from their favorite Superstars.

Under this new arrangement, WWE now reportedly receive the vast majority of the fee paid by customers, with the individual Superstar concerned then paid a percentage in accordance with their contract.

Since adopting this new stance on Cameo, though, WWE has not been particularly proactive in rolling out its official service.

Back in November last year, a limited run of just 30 Cameo requests were taken by the company for The Undertaker. Designed to help celebrate 'The Phenom' reaching 30 years as a WWE Superstar at Survivor Series 2020, all of the available slots sold out - despite their price tag of $1,000 each.

Now, $1,000 is obviously an exceptional sum for a short video and very few celebrities on the platform charge this sort of fee.

However, the biggest problem for WWE fans wanting a personalized Superstar video is not the cost involved. Rather, it is the fact that so few performers are actively available on the service.

While some WWE Superstars still have their own profiles on the Cameo platform, many of these are not currently taking bookings, with many only containing a 'Notify Me When Available' button.

With that said, there are a small number of active WWE Superstars who still appear to be accepting message requests. These profiles are active at the time of writing - although, of course, this could change without notice. The same is true of the fees that are listed here for each Superstar. These are quoted as a guide only and are also subject to change.

For those fans who want a birthday shout-out, a question answered, or even a simple hello from a WWE Superstar, here are five who are currently taking bookings on Cameo.

#5 WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker is taking requests on Cameo

Formerly a member of the Forgotten Sons stable on both NXT and SmackDown, Jaxson Ryker recently made his return to WWE television. Joining the RAW brand in December, the WWE Superstar has struck up a partnership with Elias on Monday nights.

Ryker even picked up a victory over former World Champion Jeff Hardy last week on RAW, although he did have more than a bit of assistance from Elias!

The 38-year-old American is enjoying one of the most high-profile runs of his career and is available to take video requests on Cameo from fans. At a present cost of $50 per personalized video message, a Cameo booking of Ryker ranks as the most affordable entry in this article.