5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther

The Intercontinental Championship (currently held by Gunther) is one of WWE’s oldest titles. Introduced in 1979, the title came to fruition after the then-World Wrestling Federation unified the North and South American Heavyweight Championships.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship has been deemed a springboard for wrestlers to the WWE World Championship. Albeit such a distinction, the title has been defended at various premium live events of the company, like Extreme Rules, Summer Slam, and even WrestleMania.

As mentioned, the title is currently held by rising WWE star Gunther’s waist. He will surely give a good amount of beating to any wrestler who challenges his reign.

That said, many superstars are as deserving as Gunther in winning the IC Title. The Ring Leader better be ready for this, as many of them are ready to snag the Intercontinental Championship off him.

#5 on our list of stars who can defeat Gunther for the coveted Intercontinental Championship - Baron Corbin

After recently teaming up with Hall of Famer JBL, Baron Corbin is being hailed as The Modern Day Wrestling God. He has been one of the most effective heels in the business as of late, as the sight of him entering the ring can easily rile up the crowd.

But it also needs to be pointed out that he is one of the most flexible WWE Superstars after undergoing multiple character changes over the years. Despite this transition, he has to add more feathers to his cap beside the distinction of being a former United States Champion and an André the Giant Memorial Trophy winner.

Winning the Intercontinental Championship could make a substantial shift in his career. Fans have highly appreciated the matches involving the title because of their intensity. Corbin is no stranger to such a brawl inside the ring and would be a good match against Gunther.

#4. Elias

The superstar had undergone a drastic change this year when he returned to WWE as the babyface known as Ezekiel – the younger brother of Elias. The character was short-lived. A few months later, he reverted to the six-string strumming lookalike of the legendary Randy Savage.

He has gone toe-to-toe with Braun Strowman and even John Cena, making him a formidable opponent against Gunther. Like Corbin, Elias has to step up his game since there are only a few notable accolades under his name.

The Intercontinental Championship is a good start in doing so. Indeed, there’s this potential within Elias that the WWE has yet to tap into. Provided with a good storyline and proper push, he is a superstar in the making.

#3. Mustafa Ali

Another potential Intercontinental Championship holder is Mustafa Ali. Similar to the first two entries on this list, he has undergone several gimmicks in his WWE run.

A notable moment in his career was when he revealed himself as the leader of Retribution and the unknown hacker bugging SmackDown for months.

He has been involved in many feuds, and as of late, he has just locked horns with Seth Rollins, who currently holds the WWE United States Championship on RAW. Whatever the turnout, the promotion should pit him against the reigning Intercontinental Champion - Gunther.

It would be a sight to see the latter’s brute strength against the former’s agility and high-flying maneuvers. If he captures the Intercontinental Championship crown, it would be his first title in WWE.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been gaining traction among WWE fans since becoming an honorary member of The Bloodline. As an Honorary Uce, he does whatever Roman Reigns asks him to. However, he can do much more than that.

For the uninitiated, he is a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. He is all too familiar with the feeling of being on top of the world with a title around him. He hasn’t held any championship for quite a while now. Hence, this would be the right time for Zayn to utilize his inner Ucey and face Gunther for the title.

Winning the Intercontinental Championship would also be a great way to prove to Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline that he is worthy of it. With the way things are going and his reception among the fans, it may well seem that the Sami will be an Honorary Uce for a while before they turn on him.

#1. Solo Sikoa

He is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso and cousin to Roman Reigns. In just a year in WWE, Solo Sikoa made himself known by capturing the NXT North American Championship despite being the shortest reign in the title's history.

With the Anoa’i blood running through his veins and having one of the most highly decorated tag teams in WWE as brothers, the pressure is indeed on for Solo. In line with this, the group he is currently affiliated with has secured the promotion’s top distinctions in their respective divisions, while he is yet to earn one.

The Intercontinental Championship is one of the most coveted titles in the company, and earning it would make The Bloodline the team to beat. If the promotion pits them against each other, Solo’s strength would certainly put Gunther’s reign in danger. Without a doubt, Solo's physique can withstand The Ring General’s thunderous chops.

