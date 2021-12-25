5 WWE Superstars who had a disappointing year

2022 is on the horizon as the world's leading professional wrestling promotion gears up for its first pay-per-view of the upcoming year, WWE Day 1 on January 1. While the historic special marks a new beginning for every superstar in the locker room, several talented individuals desperately need a fresh start as they had an underwhelming 2021.

The list will not include part-timers such as John Cena or Brock Lesnar, nor will it include released superstars like Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

WWE @WWE



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.



ms.spr.ly/6018VAu2m WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6018VAu2m https://t.co/b77AeeLuDn

As the WWE locker room is loaded with talent, this list is far from conclusive. Here are some honorable mentions before we get into it:

Elias

Dolph Ziggler

Ricochet

Let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who had an underwhelming year:

#5 WWE's Master Strategist, Sami Zayn, would want to forget 2021

Sami Zayn had a forgettable 2021

Sami Zayn is one of the most underrated performers on the planet. The Master Strategist is a fantastic talker who knows how to get on everyone's nerves, and his in-ring work is impeccable. However, the last few years have been particularly rough for him.

While he is a constant feature on WWE programming, Zayn is being used as an enhancement talent, a borderline jobber that few take seriously due to his poor win-loss record. The former Intercontinental Champion's only notable victory this year was against Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell back in June. This did little to boost his momentum as Owens returned the favor just a couple of weeks later in a definitive Last Man Standing Match.

Zayn's character revolves around a grand fabricated conspiracy against him. The Master Liberator isn't afraid to voice his displeasure about the entire WWE, including both the locker room the fans, with his rants being a staple on the Blue Brand. However, he needs a fresh start, as his current character has only moved him further down the pecking order.

A face turn could be on the cards for Zayn as he has remained a villain for far too long, and a character change may provide him with the boost he needs.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell