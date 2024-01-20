WWE's superstars and crew braved the snow and freezing temperatures in Little Rock, Arkansas, this past Monday as they delivered another exciting episode of RAW. Fans were treated to a main event that featured former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal taking on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Modern Day Maharaja put up a good fight against Rollins, but Seth retained his title in the end. However, as entertaining as the match was, it was overshadowed by a potential injury that Rollins may have suffered.

While the details are minimal at this point, an injury could jeopardize Seth's potential title bout against CM Punk. Here is our list of four potential opponents for The Second City Saint if Rollins is unable to perform at WrestleMania 40.

#4. 2-time WWE Champion The Miz

WWE's resident A-Lister, The Miz

During the same episode of RAW that Seth Rollins was injured, The Miz partnered with R-Truth in another match to take on The Judgment Day. As of now, The Miz doesn't really have a set creative direction, which could result in him being considered as a replacement opponent to battle CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk and The Miz have a bit of history, dating back to the early 2000s. There are also rumors that Punk took exception to The Miz main-eventing WrestleMania 27 against John Cena. Punk apparently felt that he should have headlined the event rather than competing against Randy Orton earlier in the night.

#3. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Second Generation superstar Bron Breakker

The NXT roster is as stacked with elite talent as it has ever been. One of the top performers on the brand is second-generation superstar Bron Breakker, son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Bron made his professional wrestling debut in 2020 in former WCW Star Paul Lee's AWF promotion. Breakker eventually signed with WWE in early 2021 and was assigned to NXT.

Breakker began the first of his two NXT Championship reigns at the 2022 New Year's Evil event, defeating Tommaso Ciampa. Bron's second title reign lasted nearly a full year after he defeated Dolph Ziggler on RAW in April 2022.

Bron has had some incredible feuds against some of the best NXT Superstars, including Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. He has earned the opportunity to compete on the main roster, and with CM Punk being as hot as he is right now, Breakker would be a great foil for The Second City Saint if Rollins is unable to compete.

#2. Former WWE Champion Big E

During an episode of Smackdown in March 2022, The New Day was competing against The Brawling Brutes. At one point in the match, Ridge Holland attempted to execute a belly-to-belly suplex on Big E, but The Powerhouse of Positivity landed on his head. This incident resulted in Big E fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae. He has been out of action since the incident, recovering from the injury.

There have been conflicting rumors regarding whether or not Big E is ready to return or if he even can return. He was advised by one doctor not to wrestle again, but he still wants to compete. There may be only a brief history between Big E and CM Punk, but this would be a huge stage for the New Day member to make a memorable return against one of the biggest names in pro wrestling.

#1. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

Logan Paul is ready for another WrestleMania moment!

Since making his WWE debut in 2021, Logan Paul has soared to the top of the roster and has become one of the hottest names in all of professional wrestling. Logan quickly shut down his naysayers as he proved he was capable of performing in this industry at the highest level.

Logan has become one of the top heels in WWE following his bitter feud against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Their rivalry culminated at the 2023 Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where Paul defeated Mysterio to become the new United States Champion.

