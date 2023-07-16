WWE Superstar Big E has been out of action for over a year now, recovering from a devastating neck injury.

Last year, The New Day was feuding with The Brawling Brutes. On the March 11, 2022, episode of Smackdown, Ridge Holland attempted to execute a belly-to-belly suplex on Big E. Unfortunately, the former WWE Champion landed on his head, breaking his neck and fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

While Big E has been out, there have been rumors that he may or may not ever return to action. However, he has made it clear that he feels great but has no timetable for his imminent return.

With that said, Big E will indeed return one day, hopefully sooner than later. But what's next for the former WWE Champion? Today we look at some potential foes who could stand in the New Day member's way.

Here is our list of four directions for WWE Superstar Big E when he returns to in-ring action.

#4. New Day Rocks! Big E reunites with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

New.....Day...ROCKS!

There is no denying that The New Day is one of the most popular and successful factions in WWE history. Getting their start together in 2014, the trio has stacked up a list of accolades, including becoming the longest reigning tag team champions and a total of 11 WWE tag team championship reigns.

Since Big E has been out of action, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have done their best to hold things together for The New Day. However, the 37-year-old is simply an irreplaceable member of the stable, and his presence is necessary to keep this faction relevant.

Nothing has been mentioned that suggests that Big E would not make his WWE return to his place with The New Day, but there's always a chance he could take a different direction.

#3. Betrayal! Big E turns on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Could Big E turn his back on Kofi and Woods?

The New Day has captured the hearts of wrestling fans all over the world. As soon as their entrance music starts, fans erupt in joy as the trio of positivity makes their way to the ring. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E have mastered the art of "getting over." With that said, could it be time for some drama to infiltrate the world's happiest stable?

Throughout Big E's career, he has successfully shown he can perform at both ends of the spectrum, be it an over joyous babyface or a despised villain. Some may argue that at this point, the big man could come back and take out his frustrations on his partners.

Big E could blame his injury on Kofi and Xavier and suggest that his recovery has been a long, lonely road because "nobody came to visit him" while he was in the hospital. There are several possible ways to angle this as a tale of betrayal.

#2. Unfinished business: Big E challenges Seth Rollins for World Heavyweight Championship

There is a lot of history between Seth Rollins and Big E.

At the beginning of NXT's rebranding from FCW, the company launched an NXT Championship tournament to crown the inaugural champion of the new brand. In the finals of this tournament, Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal to become the first NXT Champion.

However, Big E Langston was hot on Rollins' heels, chasing the title. In December 2012, the 37-year-old defeated The Visionary to become the new NXT Champion.

At the 2021 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Big E became Mr. MITB. Shortly after winning the ladder match, The New Day member would cash in his contract and defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion.

Rollins made numerous attempts to derail Big E's title reign during his reign. At the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event, The New Day member lost his title to Brock Lesnar in a fatal five-way contest which also included Rollins.

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion. Big E could return and potentially challenge Rollins in what would probably be a very entertaining feud.

Even if the former WWE Champion failed to capture the title, the storyline would be interesting and a perfect way to inject Big E back into the spotlight.

#1. Heel turn: reunite with Dolph Ziggler in WWE

Big E once served as the muscle behind Zigglers' main event run.

When Big E made his main roster debut in 2013, he aligned himself with the most unlikely duo - AJ Lee and Dolph Ziggler.

Big E attacked John Cena, who was feuding with Dolph at the time. The 37-year-old would serve as the enforcer or muscle for Ziggler and AJ. Eventually, things would dissolve as the former NXT Champion found himself in the middle of The Showoff and Lee's lover's quarrel.

Following his angle with Ziggler and Lee, Big E would work his way up the talent ladder and eventually into the main event spotlight. As we know, he would become the WWE Champion and have tremendous success with The New Day.

Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler has not done quite as well as he has been stagnant, so to speak. Big E could come back and realign with The Showoff, creating a very interesting dynamic, possibly reigniting Ziggler's career.