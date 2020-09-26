5 WWE Superstars who are friends with Seth Rollins and 3 who have had real-life heat with him

Monday Nights currently belong to The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins, who is one of the biggest names in WWE today. Rollins has competed all over the world before his arrival into WWE and it seems like the he is here to stay in the company.

While Rollins has made a positive impact on the company, he has had his fair share of issues with his colleagues. However, this has not prevented him from making some loyal friends within the company as well.

Fans will be aware of the problems he’s had with wrestlers such as Will Ospreay and Austin Aries outside WWE, but it's the heat that he’s had with certain current and former WWE Superstars in the company that has made things much more interesting for the controversy lovers.

On the other hand, Rollins' loyal fans are aware of the fact that he has some great friends inside the company who have helped him grow.

Speaking to Sportkeeda, Rollins recalled a "too sweet gesture" from AJ Styles from before their WWE days. You can check out the video below.

In this article, we will look at the three current and former WWE Superstars who’ve had real-life heat and five WWE Superstars who are friends with The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

#5&4 Becky Lynch & Sami Zayn have been Seth Rollins' friends for a while

While most of the WWE Universe is aware of the fact that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been in a relationship for more than a year now, the two WWE Superstars were good friends before they decided to get closer.

“You are not special. You're not a beautiful and unique snowflake. You're the same decaying organic matter as everything else.”#KingSlayer @WWENetwork https://t.co/J2m1SM6Qtf — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 23, 2020

Speaking to Sports Illustrated on their Podcast, Rollins opened up about his friendship with Lynch that turned into a relationship:

“We started dating in February. It was a couple of months. We didn't really keep it a secret that much. We were in public, went to some concerts and took pictures. We were friends for years beforehand, so I think people were like, "Well, I don't know." It's not like we hadn't taken pictures at the gym or elsewhere before, so I think people were just like, "Maybe they're just friends or whatever." We're like, "Yeah, we're just friends."

The couple is also good friends with Sami Zayn whom they visited when he battled with injuries in 2018. We’ve seen several videos and photos of the trio together, and The Critic of Critics ensures that he makes his feelings about other WWE Superstars public through social media.