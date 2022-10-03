5 WWE Superstars who could join Sami Zayn against The Bloodline

The Bloodline accepted Sami Zayn as one of their own on the September 23, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns presented Zayn with The Honorary Uce t-shirt in a segment that played out extremely well.

While Sami Zayn recently got the nod to become a full part of The Bloodline, he has been working with Reigns and The Usos for several weeks now. Jey Uso hasn’t been happy with Zayn’s antics and wants him out of the group.

However, it looks like The Master Strategist will stick around with the faction for a little longer than many expected. Make no mistake, it looks like he will be banished from The Bloodline sooner rather than later. It would be the perfect way to turn him babyface and have him go up against the biggest faction in the company.

If that does happen, he will need help from some other superstars to take down The Bloodline. With that said, check out the five superstars who can join Sami Zayn in his mission to take down Roman Reigns and his men when the need arises.

#5. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the best of friends

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Kevin Owens tryna save Sami Zayn from The Bloodline is some long term booking that the people need #SmackDown Kevin Owens tryna save Sami Zayn from The Bloodline is some long term booking that the people need #SmackDown https://t.co/pmZZcgdJku

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been the best of friends and the bitterest of enemies on-screen for years. Backstage, the two men are known to be very close.

Owens has been critical of Zayn’s alliance with Roman Reigns and his men for some time. Fans have seen the two men come face-to-face a few times to discuss the issue. On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Zayn had a chance to smack Owens in the face with a steel chair behind the referee’s back.

The Prizefighter was competing against Jey Uso, and Zayn held back when he had a chance to help his stablemate out. The Master Strategist took to Twitter to clarify why he did not want to attack Owens and get Jey disqualified.

"To clarify, I didn't hit Kevin Owens because I felt the ref could see me in his periphery, and I didn't want to cause Jey Uso to lose by DQ. I've explained this to The Bloodline, and the issue has been resolved. Friday's championship celebration will proceed as planned. Thank you," wrote Sami Zayn in his tweet.

The seeds have been sown, and Owens could prove to be the perfect superstar to take Zayn away from The Bloodline. The two men could team up to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

#4. Johnny Gargano

Kevin Owens could also get Johnny Gargano onboard to help Sami Zayn

Johnny Gargano took a break from wrestling after leaving WWE NXT last December. The Rebel Heart made a surprise return to the company on the August 22 edition of WWE RAW.

Since his return, Gargano has been working alongside Kevin Owens. The two have formed a great partnership, and fans are hoping to see them work together for some time and maybe win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

While Gargano is on the RAW brand, the company has allowed superstars from both brands to appear on both shows. With that in mind, Gargano could also join Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their fight against The Bloodline.

Johnny Wrestling is an extremely talented wrestler, and it would be great to see him work with some of the top men in the company. The three men could work together to undo The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

It would likely give Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn a chance to take a shot at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#3. Braun Strowman needs a path to reach the top again

Braun Strowman could benefit from working with Sami Zayn

Braun Strowman was released from WWE in June 2021. Since his release, The Monster Among Men has worked in a few independent circuits and started a promotion with EC3 called Control Your Narrative.

After Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H took over the Head of Creative role and brought back Strowman to WWE.

The former Universal Champion is now working on the SmackDown brand, where he is among the biggest men on the roster. The creative team is slowly rebuilding The Monster Among Men, but it shouldn’t take him long to get back to the top of the ladder.

Strowman and Roman Reigns have enjoyed some good rivalries over the past few years. Sami Zayn could provide the opening to get The Monster Among Men in a rivalry with the top guy again.

Zayn could talk his way into a partnership with Strowman after being kicked out of The Bloodline. He could give Strowman some extra information about The Bloodline and tips on how to undo The Tribal Chief.

Their partnership will likely work well on SmackDown as Sami Zayn has been phenomenal on the mic. He could help Braun Strowman gain prominence again with a possible shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura could get a push in WWE

Nakamura could work with The Honorary Uce to take down The Bloodline

Shinsuke Nakamura never got the dream rivalry against Roman Reigns that many fans were waiting for. In January 2021, he came close to that opportunity by defeating Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan in a Gauntlet Match.

However, Reigns attacked him and stripped him of the chance to face him for the Universal Championship.

Nakamura has worked alongside Sami Zayn in the past. The two had an entertaining partnership that included Cesaro. The two men could once again form a partnership against a common enemy.

According to a recent report by Xero News, Triple H is looking to push The Artist in late 2022 or early 2023.

"Source has told me that Shinsuke Nakamura will be getting a very decent push either towards the end of the year or early next year. Unknown what the plans are, but Nakamura will be getting a solid push under Hunter, HHH loves Nakamura and his work in and since NXT," reported Xero News.

Sami Zayn could act as the bridge between Reigns and Nakamura in the coming months. After being kicked out of The Bloodline, Zayn could ask Nakamura to team up once more for a chance to take down The Tribal Chief.

It would be great to see the two superstars work together again. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano could also join them in their fight against The Bloodline. It would be a great way to keep four veterans involved in a top rivalry against the best faction in the company.

#1. Drew McIntyre has had his fair share of problems with The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest faces in WWE today. He has already taken on Roman Reigns once but failed to take his title away, thanks to some distractions.

The Bloodline has frequently helped Reigns in important matches. It has also given some top superstars a way to retain their value after suffering losses against The Tribal Chief.

However, McIntyre could end up doing much better if he has some reinforcements on his side. Fans recently saw him team up with Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

With that said, Sami Zayn could approach all three men to form a new stable to take on Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Fans could then see McIntyre go after Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, while KO and Johnny Wrestling take on The Usos for the tag team titles.

The Master Strategist could act as the faction's leader to make things seem more attractive. He has already mocked Roman Reigns at a recent live event by asking the crowd to acknowledge him. It could lead to some entertaining segments and some more setbacks for Sami Zayn.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : 0 votes