5 WWE Superstars who may not sign a new contract

These Superstars may not be in the WWE for the long run.

AJ Styles could be one Superstar who may not sign another contract with WWE.

Nishant Jayaram

Vince McMahon, Daniel Bryan, and AJ Styles

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

WWE is currently going through a period of transition as new megastars are being built and old ones are slowly fading into the background. The company has released quite a few Superstars over the last few months, mostly due to the financial hit that they have taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also because many Superstars were unused.

We could see more Superstars leave the company in the months to come, while some big Superstars may not want to renew their contract due to their current standing in WWE, or to call time on their career.

Here, let's take a look at five big WWE Superstars who may not sign a new contract:

#5 Sami Zayn

Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami Zayn has perhaps not been in the good books of the WWE management and Vince McMahon over the last few months. Although WWE allowed their Superstars to not turn up for shows if they didn't want to during this pandemic, recent reports have indicated that "there is a lot of unhappiness" that Zayn decided to take up the option of not showing up for WWE television. Here's what Dave Meltzer said:

Even though nobody can say it publicly for obvious reasons, there is a lot of unhappiness that Zayn exercised the option that they gave everyone regarding not wrestling if you don’t want to right now.

Another report stated that WWE's decision to strip Zayn of the Intercontinental title was to "send a message" to other Superstars in the company.

This, coupled with him not being pushed enough on WWE television could force him to leave the company once his contract expires in Fall 2021. Zayn is a Superstar who is good on the mic and in the ring, but there has been talk about Zayn being "too headstrong and not patient enough", which could have rubbed people the wrong way, and could result in his ultimate exit from the company.

