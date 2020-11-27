5 WWE Superstars that need a character change

A gimmick change or character change can do wonders for a professional wrestler. Although she didn't need one, Alexa Bliss has changed her persona as a confidante of The Fiend. She's proving that she can make anything work. Chad Gable also recently reverted his stripes back to the more serious in-ring guru that got him signed to WWE in the first place.

Last year, Bayley's heel turn rejuvenated her career. It also led to her having an extremely lengthy reign as SmackDown Women's Champion that only ended last month. Lana has also gone through a character shift a few times over the last two years. Once she was a babbling heel married to Bobby Lashley and then she was vapidly championing her social media status when aligned with Natalya. And now, WWE is trying to turn her into a huge babyface with the constant attacks from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The jury is still out as to what success the new character of Carmella will have. She was already 'Fabulous' but now she's calling herself 'Untouchable'. That will only work if she wins the SmackDown Women's title. If she doesn't, it makes the new nickname meaningless. Even Roman Reigns' new direction has completely revamped his WWE career.

But the fact still remains that new gimmicks help to refresh a stagnating character. They can also help if a performer turns heel or face. Some Superstars can make anything work (Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn) but here are five WWE Superstars that are in need of a new character or gimmick.

#5 WWE Superstar that needs a character change - Apollo Crews

A more serious persona could help Crews.

When it comes to performing in the ring, Apollo Crews has all the skills. He's both exciting and explosive and is one of the more talented Superstars currently on the WWE roster. His main roadblock, however, has been character work or showing layers to his persona.

For the majority of his run in WWE, he's primarily been a smiling babyface. While that's all well and good, he will likely have trouble moving up the ladder in WWE without changing something soon.

He won the United States Championship earlier this year and it was well-deserved. But his reign was the standard run of a few months and was nothing spectacular. Had he joined The Hurt Business, he would have been able to test things out as a heel. Crews turning to the dark side would be a good start for him because he needs a change. While he hasn't won any gold since his heel turn, Cedric Alexander has at least been a fixture on WWE programming.