5 WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown who want to go to NXT

WWE airs weekly shows from three different brands. While RAW and SmackDown have been the top two shows of the company, NXT has managed to increase its viewership over the past couple of years.

NXT was seen as a developmental brand before, but fans have watched it evolve into a full third brand over the past two years. This has prompted several top Superstars from RAW and SmackDown to move back to the Black & Gold brand.

Superstars such as Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Finn Balor, Killian Dain, and Ember Moon, are some of the top names who moved back to NXT a while after being called up to RAW or SmackDown.

Recently, a few top Superstars from RAW and SmackDown have expressed their desire to move to NXT and pick up some rivalries on the Black & Gold brand. Let’s take a look at the top names who are looking to head over to NXT in recent months.

#5 Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens wanted to return to NXT

Kevin Owens has become a major player in WWE over the past few years. However, the Superstar initially made his name during his time in WWE NXT, and Owens has continued to show his love for the brand even after moving out of it.

At NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2019, Owens made a surprise return to the Black & Gold brand for one night only and won the hearts of the NXT Universe. Last year, KO opened up about the prospect of moving to NXT full-time. Owens revealed that he had even discussed it with Vince McMahon and he was looking forward to it.

"For a while there, it looked like I was going to head back to NXT. I had even discussed it with Vince McMahon and stuff like that. I was excited about it, I don't know if it would have been a long or short term thing. I've been vocal about wanting to go back there because I'd love to help make it grow even more and help make it as big as it can get and make it, so we have three brands people know about. I would love for people to be just as aware of NXT as they are about Raw and SmackDown. I would have loved to be a part of that, but some decisions were made that I had to stay put on Raw and SmackDown. That's fine, but I would love the chance to go back."

While Owens did not move to NXT, he made it clear that its something he would like to do. With WWE Superstars such as Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, and Bronson Reed tearing it up on the NXT brand, having KO compete there could give WWE some major storylines to play with.