5 WWE Superstars who were released in the middle of a storyline 

WWE has interesting ways of doing business, and certain eyebrow-raising releases are proof of it.

Being a multi-billion dollar company, it's understandable for the professional wrestling giant to let go of hundreds, if not thousands, of employees/contractors every year. Among these individuals are the performers that fans see on their screens every week.

So, while it's not odd that WWE releases talent, it's definitely weird when a Superstar gets cut while they are in the middle of a storyline. However, this isn't a rare occurrence.

In fact, countless WWE Superstars have been future-endeavored while they were regular fixtures on either the main roster or developmental programs. Although such untimely firings almost always disrupt the continuity of the associated feuds, the show has always gone on.

With that being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who were released in the middle of a storyline.

#5. Daniel Bryan (2010 - Released during the Nexus/John Cena storyline)

Today, Daniel Bryan (or Bryan Danielson) is one of the biggest active professional wrestling stars in the world. It's fair to say that a good chunk of the credit behind his success goes to WWE.

However, things could have been very disappointing had the company not reinstated Bryan weeks after firing him in June 2010. Yes, it's true. The five-time World Champion got released for acting a bit too violently during his first appearance as part of The Nexus faction.

The angle responsible for Bryan's firing was done to set up the group's feud with John Cena over the summer. This caused him to miss out on the whole buildup. He would return at SummerSlam 2010 as the surprise seventh member of Team Cena.

#4. Malcolm Bivens (2022 - Released just as The Diamond Mine started showing some cracks)

In an era where the artistry of wrestling managers isn't given much importance, Malcolm Bivens has been a delight to watch. During his NXT run, he managed a number of Superstars. His most prominent stint saw him associated with The Diamond Mine.

Bivens proved to be a priceless addition to the faction. His humorous demeanor offered a much-needed contrast to the otherwise serious tone of the group.

Unfortunately, Bivens got released from his WWE contract just as problems within The Diamond Mine first began surfacing. It would then be revealed that the group's mouthpiece had denied an offer to renew his contract. In effect, he was already on his way out of the company.

#3. Dexter Lumis (2022 - Released in the middle of a storyline involving on-screen wife Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta & Duke Hudson)

The Performance/Capitol Wrestling Center era of NXT exposed the wrestling audience to the unrivaled talent of Dexter Lumis. His stock further skyrocketed once he formed a romantic alliance with Indi Hartwell. At one point, it looked like he would emerge as a breakout star.

However, following the revamp of NXT and the influx of new talent, the "Tortured Artist" started moving down the card. Furthermore, in April 2022, he was released from the company.

At the time of his release, he was in a storyline with Hartwell, which saw them trying to one-up the "power couple" of Duke Hudson and Persia Pirotta.

The 38-year-old star's absence was acknowledged by his on-screen wife on the May 3, 2022 episode of NXT.

#2. Nash Carter (2022 - Released right after becoming the WWE NXT Tag Team Champion)

The first half of 2022 has been quite a rocky period for NXT. Apart from the aforementioned releases, the brand also lost one of its reigning champions back in April. The champion being referred to here is Nash Carter (of the MSK).

Carter, along with his partner Wes Lee, won tag team gold at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022. However, their second run with the titles didn't last as long as their first. Carter was fired mere days later after a controversial photo of his surfaced on the web.

The 28-year-old was feuding with Imperium and The Creed Brothers during his final few weeks in WWE. It remains to be seen how his abrupt release will affect his former MSK partner in the long run.

#1. Jeff Hardy (2021 - Released during his alliance with two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre)

One of the biggest wrestling stories heading into 2022 was WWE's release of Jeff Hardy. He was fired after walking out of a match during a live event, which raised concerns about his mental well-being.

While Hardy's booking throughout 2021 disappointed many of his fans, it finally started looking as if things were about to change for the better once he got drafted to WWE SmackDown. The five-time Intercontinental Champion was easily getting the biggest pops on a weekly basis.

He formed an alliance with Drew McIntyre to feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. There were also rumors about this alliance paving the way for Hardy to challenge for the Universal Championship. Additionally, he was slated for a brief run in NXT.

It was a disappointing turn of events, but seemingly one Hardy thought needed to happen. Here's hoping that The Charismatic Enigma gets to enjoy a fulfilling run in AEW.

