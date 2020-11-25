5 WWE Superstars who revealed their private chats on social media

Technology and social media have made the standard of living easier for people than it had ever been in the past. Through the power of text messaging and various means of calling someone, a task that possibly would take a long time to complete gets done in a jiffy. The social media bug has bit the pro wrestling world, and WWE Superstars as well.

WWE Superstars are on the road together for the better part of the year, which is bound to lead to relationships and friendships being formed. Naturally, these Superstars keep in touch at all times and text messaging is a great tool to make that happen. In this list, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars who revealed private chats they had with fellow Superstars, with some even going as far as sharing screenshots of the chats.

#5 Kevin Owens shares chat with Sami Zayn after he is drafted to WWE SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been the best of friends for a long time now. They have wrestled each other and have been on the same side on various occasions over the years. The duo's feud back in NXT is dubbed one of the greatest rivalries in the show's history.

A short while ago, Owens was drafted to SmackDown during the 2020 WWE Draft. SmackDown also picked Zayn to stay on the brand. Soon after, Owens posted a tweet reacting to the duo's draft and later shared a screenshot of him asking Zayn to like the tweet.

Advertisement

Kevin Owens and Zayn have done fine for themselves in WWE

Zayn got all nostalgic and addressed the GIF that Owens had shared, recalling how the duo got a standing ovation on SmackDown that night. In a funny bit, Owens then told Zayn that he forgot to add a question mark to his message. Here's hoping we get to see these two former allies team up on the Blue brand again, somewhere down the line.