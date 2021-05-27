5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns should squash to gain more heat

The current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is undoubtedly wrestling entertainment's biggest asset in 2021. The quality of Reigns' storylines has skyrocketed ever since he aligned with Paul Heyman last year, thereby kickstarting a newsworthy run as a top heel.

While people mainly focus on Roman Reigns' next major rivals, even the smallest developments can add a lot of credibility to the Universal Champion's current stint. For instance, a few squash matches along the way may help his character gain more heat.

The general principle behind a squash match is to highlight the dominance of one competitor through an extremely one-sided contest. This concept is generally associated with bouts that end quickly. However, some of the most memorable squash matches defy those boundaries — Brock Lesnar and John Cena's squash match from SummerSlam 2014 lasted approximately 16 minutes.

In Roman Reigns' case, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars he could squash to gain more heat.

#5 Roman Reigns' potential showdown with Jimmy Uso should be a one-sided WWE clash

"I am the face of this company, a responsibility you could never handle."



The Anoa'i family drama has once again escalated on WWE SmackDown. Jimmy and Jey Uso's contrasting opinions regarding their cousin, Roman Reigns, have introduced an interesting conflict for all parties involved in this situation.

Jey has stuck by Reigns' side ever since he acknowledged the latter as The Tribal Chief last year. Meanwhile, a returning Jimmy Uso believes that his twin brother doesn't need to be Reigns' lapdog to achieve significant success in WWE.

Although the Universal Champion wants Jimmy to acknowledge him and stand by his side, things may become chaotic if both parties don't reach a peaceful agreement.

Jimmy Uso vs. Roman Reigns would be an intriguing encounter, and it could take place sooner rather than later. But if Reigns truly wants his cousin to fall in line, he has to effectively showcase his dominance.

The Tribal Chief succeeded in doing the same with Jey Uso in 2020, where he had no choice but to squash the latter to settle their conflict. It only makes common sense that Jimmy Uso likely won't give up if his potential battles with Roman Reigns end up being quite competitive.

As a result, a slow-burn squash match may once again be Reigns' only option to emerge victoriously, for good, from his latest family dispute.

