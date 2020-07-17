5 WWE Superstars who were supposed to win the World title but did not

Winning the World title is the ultimate aim for every wrestler in WWE, with it being the most prestigious prize in the wrestling industry. Be it the WWE, Universal or World Heavyweight Championship, any Superstar who wins a World title is instantly revered as the top guy on their roster.

However, not everybody gets to be the World Champion. There have been times where a Superstar is positioned to attain the top title of their brand, only for WWE to change their plans for one reason or another.

These scenarios were all under different circumstances, with each Superstar's career trajectories varying after their planned victories were scrapped. Some of them had won the WWE Championship before or managed to grab hold of the title after they were intended to, but others were not so lucky.

It is always unfortunate when a WWE Superstar's planned world title victory is scrapped, whatever the reason may be. Here are five of them who came close to winning the world title, before WWE changed their plans.

#5 Ted DiBiase (WWE WrestleMania 4)

He nearly ended WrestleMania 4 on top.

The 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase was a wonderful heel in the late '80s, with his gimmick able to garner immense heat among the WWE fans. This led him towards the main event picture, alongside Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

DiBiase even bought his way to the WWE Championship in 1988, before his and Andre's title wins were annulled, and the belt was declared vacant. The new WWE Champion would be crowned over the course of a tournament at WrestleMania 4.

The winner of the said tournament was supposed to be Ted DiBiase, before another issue within the company made WWE change their plans. With the Honky Tonk Man refusing to drop the Intercontinental Championship to Randy Savage, the 'Macho Man' was compensated with the WWE Championship.

Savage defeated the ultra-rich villain in the tournament final to become the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 4. In the aftermath of this disappointment, WWE decided to give Ted Dibiase his own title, and thus, the Million Dollar Championship was created.