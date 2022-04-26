5 WWE Superstars who could take on new roles

Most wrestling companies, including WWE, utilize a variety of talent. Some performers are managers while others are in-ring Superstars. Promotions also use commentators, interviewers, and even on-screen officials to enhance storylines.

One example of this is Sonya Deville, who has been a WWE official for about two years. As a heel, she has abused her power on several occasions. Deville favored Charlotte Flair at one point and also booked Naomi in many unfavorable situations.

LA Knight is another star who has recently switched roles in WWE. Knight was a solid in-ring performer and mic worker in NXT. Recently, even Drew Gulak has been used as an interviewer and extra official in the ongoing feud between Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Unlike athletes in other sports, wrestlers must be proficient in the interview and storytelling aspects of their craft as well as the physical. In theory, this allows them to fill several different roles onscreen.

With that in mind, let's explore five WWE Superstars who could take on new roles in the company.

#5. Drew Gulak should be used as an onscreen analyst

Drew Gulak has already done this several times in his career. As a member of the cruiserweight division, Gulak consistently used PowerPoint presentations in his gimmick. His segments provided a fun and innovative way to quantify the sport.

He tried to rekindle his use of PowerPoint before the recent WrestleMania Backlash contract signing between Flair and Rousey. Unfortunately for Gulak, he was put into submission maneuvers by the two. Due to his knack for presentations and analytical prowess, he should be an analyst during SmackDown.

Gulak could use his presentations to frustrate opponents. His findings could show that fans and other performers do not like a star. If there is a big match or WWE angle that needs to have some numbers crunched, Gulak could create a PowerPoint show. It would be a fresh way to work more comedy into SmackDown.

#4. Lash Legend should be a manager/advocate in NXT

Legend has been battling Nikkita Lyons over the last month.

In her brief NXT career, Lash Legend has shown that she is a bit better on the mic than in the ring. She is new to the sport, so the in-ring part might take some time to pick up. Before she even had a match, Legend had several talk show segments called "Lashing Out."

Many talented women have debuted lately, including Nikkita Lyons, Roxanne Perez, and Sofia Cromwell. Since she can cut good promos, perhaps Legend could transition to a new role in NXT. Her gift for gab could be used as a mouthpiece for other stars.

Legend can wrestle from time to time, but managers are an extremely useful and necessary part of pro wrestling. The former basketball player could be even more successful by continuing to work on her impressive promo game.

#3. Andre Chase should focus more on being a coach/teacher for Chase University

Andre Chase has done a good job playing NXT's version of college basketball coach Bobby Knight.

Andre Chase may have started Chase U, but Bodhi Hayward has been the only pupil to emerge. Hayward has defended Chase and teamed with him in tag team bouts. It's time for the U to add some more students to its learning tree.

The professor could have more teachable moments by mentoring a female star. He could also take another male star under his wing. His gimmick started with a limited shelf life, but Chase has made it an enjoyable part of the show. Instead of focusing on his in-ring career, he can help build some newer stars.

He could always jump into the ring from time to time. With new stars coming and going every few months, however, this might be the best use of his talents.

#2. Big E should be used as a manager if his injury is career-threatening

Big E is the total package in WWE. He is strong, athletic, likable, and solid on the microphone. His deadpan delivery and reactions during New Day segments are always highlights. His gyrations and body language are also an underrated part of his game.

It's unknown if Big E's neck injury is career-ending. After all, stars like Daniel Bryan and Edge returned to the ring after years away from it. Paige, however, is yet to return to the ring. Due to his overwhelming charisma, Big E should be used as a manager if he can no longer wrestle for WWE.

Big E is too likable and too intelligent to keep off of TV. He could represent a new star like Roderick Strong or Io Shirai. Shirai has proven to be great with facial expressions in her segments with Zoey Stark. Big E could also still accompany Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to the ring as their manager.

#1. Paige should replace Sonya Deville as a WWE Official

The former NXT Women's Champion could help reinvigorate SmackDown again.

Could Paige return as an active WWE Superstar? If she does not, then she needs to be utilized in another manner. She has too much natural charisma and clout with the WWE Universe to not be featured. Her absence from WWE TV has eclipsed 750 days, and it's time to bring her back.

Paige was also one of the main personalities on WWE Backstage, though the show ended after a year. The Anti-Diva is one of the most important performers in WWE women's history as she was the first NXT Women's Champion. Paige was also the first NXT Women's Champion to be called up to the main roster.

The Women's Evolution in WWE would not have taken hold as quickly if not for Paige. Her feud against the Bellas kicked off the current era of women's wrestling in WWE.

Since Sonya Deville's time as an official may be up, Paige should take her place. She deserves a spot on TV, even if it isn't in the ring.

Edited by Jacob Terrell