5 WWE Superstars who could surprisingly stay in WWE

Randy Orton defeated his mentor Triple H in Saudi Arabia

AEW - the best thing happened in wrestling?

Well, that's a question remained to be answered as right now, it would be unfair to blindly support them. However, for some Superstars, AEW has become their new home. Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks have a great opportunity to build All Elite as the prominent wrestling promotion that can compete with WWE.

Moreover, what could be a better way to dethrone them than taking their Superstars away? After all, they have made WWE what it is today. Without Steve Austin, The Rock or Triple H, Vince McMahon may have lost the Monday Night Wars to WCW and that would have marked the end of his company.

Fortunately for him, it didn't happen. The McMahon-led promotion is still thriving, now as a billion dollar company. McMahon understands the importance of his talents and since AEW has also stepped into this game, it wouldn't be shocking if the chairman of WWE tries to refrain his stars from joining the rival promotion.

Unhappy with their booking, some WWE Superstars want to leave for AEW as they see it as a great opportunity to revive their careers. However, some aren't interested in working for Tony Khan and are happy with what WWE offers them and here are five Superstars who can be expected to extend their stay in WWE.

#5 Rusev

Rusev might not leave WWE and join AEW anytime soon

WWE didn't capitalize when Rusev Day was a thing. Now, it's dead and buried. Although Vince did try experimenting with his gimmick the Superstar’s engagement news might have enraged the boss, and thus, putting an end to his push. Rusev Day became famous on its own but due to WWE's lack of trust in The Bulgarian Brute, they didn't take the benefit of it.

Since then, the fans have been advising Rusev to leave WWE and return to the independent circuit. And since AEW's arrival, everyone is pushing for it.

Replying to a fan, who asked Rusev to joining AEW, he said this:

@RusevBUL Hey you need to ask for your release with the @WWE and talk to @CodyRhodes and maybe sign with @AEWrestling just think about this and @CodyRhodes read this tweet. He could do a lot in @AEWrestling

Don’t tell me what to do. https://t.co/l1oCcAZpWA — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 30, 2019

As far as one can see, the former US Champion isn’t pleased with the idea of him joining AEW.

