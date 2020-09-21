5 WWE Superstars who took a shot at Vince McMahon after leaving the company 

Vince McMahon has played a vital role in the rise of professional wrestling. The Chairman and CEO of WWE has not only transformed his company into a global brand but because of his efforts, the entire wrestling industry is flourishing at the moment. The fact that WWE continued to produce shows even when the whole world came to a standstill demonstrates just how popular this business is.

Over the years, Vince McMahon has executed many masterstrokes that have helped him become a billionaire. His company possesses the most talented roster in pro wrestling right now. Meanwhile, pay-per-view events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Super Showdown, and Crown Jewel have set the standard for major wrestling events.

Although Vince McMahon is the primary reason for WWE's success, he has been unable to treat all of his employees justly. As noted, WWE has a stacked roster, but that has hurt the company sometimes. The creative team has had too many options, so the Superstars who don't receive proper booking feel dissatisfied.

Earlier, most pro wrestler's dreamed about joining WWE and stay with the company forever. However, of late, the trend has changed a bit. Wrestlers have got have more alternatives now, and they can dare to quit WWE if they are unhappy with the company.

Recently, some former WWE Superstars have even taken jabs at their ex-boss after leaving the company. Here's a list of five instances where a former WWE star took a shot at Vince McMahon.

#5. Curt Hawkins takes a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on IMPACT Wrestling

"It disgusts me that major decisions in this business are made by some out of touch 70 year old man." @Myers_Wrestling hijacked @Willie_Mack's interview to get his message across. #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Pk8eZOeTgY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020

Curt Hawkins signed with WWE in February 2006 and stayed with the company until 2014. He earned a new contract two years later and returned to SmackDown Live.

Hawkins worked the "Face The Facts" gimmick as a jobber. In 2017, he infamously accrued a long losing streak that ended at WrestleMania 35. The New York-based Superstar reunited with his pal, Zack Ryder, and the duo defeated The Revival to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships at The Show of Shows.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, they didn't have an impactful reign as champions. WWE demoted them again before releasing them in April 2020. While Ryder has joined AEW, Hawkins returned to IMPACT Wrestling.

In one of his promos on IMPACT!, Brian Myers fired shots at Vince McMahon for releasing him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You've known me a while," Myers said. "Haven't I always played by the rules? Done everything I've been told? Listen to the veterans? Well, where did it get me in this business? Fired! With a wife that's 6 months pregnant sitting at home. I'm so sick of being referred to as somebody's 'good hand'. It disgusts me that major decisions in this business are being made by some out of touch 70-year-old man in some goofy production meeting! Not anymore. I'm taking my career and this business into my hands. You, and all of Impact Wrestling have been put on warning. I am the most professional wrestler, Brian Myers."