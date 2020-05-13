5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon is currently looking to push

Which superstar is the next big brand value for Vince McMahon?

Over the recent weeks, Vince McMahon and the rest of his WWE team have been forced to conduct shows behind closed doors due to the massive COVID-19 outbreak. However, it is safe to say that majority of the Superstars from the present-day roster have stepped up big-time in order to deliver matches of the highest quality.

Working without the presence of an audience is certainly not everyone's cup of tea, however, some WWE Superstars have done a fairly good job, whereas, the absence of the WWE Universe hasn't been kind for some.

Regardless of that, the post-WrestleMania season is usually meant for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and co. to push new faces further into the main event scene or have them compete at the highest possible level in the company's mid-card, at least. Some of the options picked by WWE obviously turn out to be pretty bizarre, for specific reasons of course, but love it or hate it, witnessing fresh faces finally get their opportunity is always a good feeling.

WrestleMania 36 also witnessed the conclusion to several storylines in WWE and much like every year, the aftermath of WWE's grandest annual event saw several fresh faces featuring more often on WWE TV, indicating towards the fact that they are the ones who are set for a mega push for this year's post-WrestleMania season. And, of course, the ones who will try their best to further impress the boss, Vince McMahon.

With that being said, in this list, we will take an in-depth look at 5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon is currently high-on and is looking to push. Let's get started.

#5 Nia Jax

Similar to former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, former RAW Women's Champion, Nia Jax also made her return to WWE TV during the post-WrestleMania 36 season. She resumed her dominance once again, as she took out Deonna Purrazzo in a squash match on her first night back in the company.

What followed next was wins over former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Kairi Sane and it certainly looks like Jax is on course to run over the RAW Women's Division once again, regardless of who the champion is.

In the past, WWE and Vince McMahon have been quite high with Nia Jax and the company provided quite the limelight to the former RAW Women's Champion. If things go accordingly once again, then we could possibly witness Nia Jax in-charge of the Red brand's women's division.