5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon has reportedly given up on in 2020

You have to capture the interest of Vince McMahon to thrive in WWE!

Vince McMahon is a true businessman and he has proven that by bringing WWE to the level that it is on right now. Soon to turn 75, Vince McMahon continues to be heavily involved with the day-to-day operations as well as storylines of WWE. While there are many people involved in the creative team including writers and other executives, it is the Boss, who has the final say.

Thus, there's no denying the fact that any aspiring WWE Superstar has to be liked by Vince McMahon to get the push to make it big in the company. Unfortunately, there have been many instances of the Boss dropping the ball on certain Superstars due to various reasons - something we have witnessed multiple times this year alone.

So, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon has reportedly given up on in 2020. Be sure to let me know your thoughts and opinions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Shayna Baszler

Never count out The Queen of Spades @QoSBaszler! She’s the most dominant woman in the WWE in every single category. I want to see Shayna Baszler, I don’t care if it’s on RAW, NXT, or SmackDown, just give us more Shayna Baszler. 👑♠️ pic.twitter.com/pnAOpIcB8d — TeamQoS (@TeamQoS) June 24, 2020

Starting with the latest edition on the list is the woman who was the favorite to walk out of WrestleMania 36 as the new RAW Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler. Not many can claim to have made the kind of impact that the Queen of Spades did on her main roster PPV debut last year at Survivor Series 2019, where she defeated Becky Lynch and Bayley in a triple threat match.

Baszler then entered the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match at the #30 spot, and almost won it before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair. Shortly after arriving on the main roster post-Royal Rumble, the two-time NXT Women's Champion was put inside the Elimination Chamber to determine Becky Lynch's opponent for WrestleMania 36. Baszler ended up plowing through the competition and won the match. Unfortunately, she couldn't dethrone The Man at the Show of Shows, much to the surprise of many.

WWE Universe expected her to become this year's Miss Money in the Bank, and even though she was in the match, it was Asuka who won it and was crowned the RAW Women's Champion the very next night. Since then, Baszler's stock has dropped drastically on the main roster, and she has been taken off TV as well.

As per the reports, Vince McMahon is done pushing Shayna Baszler as a legitimate star. It is indeed surprising to see Vince McMahon giving up on the Queen of Spades, as it was not long ago when she was looking all set to lead the Women's division on Monday Night RAW.

