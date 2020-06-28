5 WWE Superstars who wanted to face The Undertaker before his retirement

Several wrestlers of the past and present wanted to lock horns with The Undertaker but not all of them got that chance.

There are many potential dream matches involving The Undertaker that we have missed out on!

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

There's a long list of Superstars who wanted to face The Undertaker before his retirement.

If there's one WWE Superstar whose legacy will never be rivaled, it is The Undertaker. In the last 30 years, The Phenom has entertained us, scared us, and made us cry as well as laugh (yes, The Deadman has had his fair share of funny moments in the wrestling business).

However, it looks as if The Undertaker has finally decided to call it quits. In the final episode of "Undertaker: The Last Ride", an epic WWE Network docuseries centered on The Phenom's last few years, the seven-time World Champion indicated that he had no desire to get back in the ring again.

The Undertaker last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 in the first-ever Boneyard match. Considering how incredible the said match was, it won't surprise us if the Demon of Death Valley decided to walk into the sunset right after that.

So, if The Undertaker has indeed retired from in-ring action, that means he won't be wrestling a number of top Superstars who wanted to lock horns with The Deadman before his retirement. And here is a list of five such Superstars.

#5 Seth Rollins

The Monday Night Messiah is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers in WWE today. The fact that he strives to complement his solid in-ring style with gripping promo work makes him a "Superstar" on all fronts.

When it comes to locking horns with The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, along with his Shield stablemates, took on The Phenom, Kane, and Daniel Bryan in a six-man tag team match back in 2013.

Advertisement

During an interview with Bandwagon Asia in 2017, Rollins reflected on his "tremendous experience" of sharing the ring with The Undertaker in 2013. For those of you unaware, The Undertaker teased retirement after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. On this and a potential singles match against The Undertaker, Rollins had the following to say:

"Is the Undertaker retired? I don't know, the way he left the arena at WrestleMania 33 it would look like it, but you never know in this business. If he's up for another match at WrestleMania I'd love to be his opponent."

Even though he has squared off against some all-time greats such as John Cena, Triple H, Sting, etc. it looks as if Seth Rollins' desire to face The Undertaker in a one-on-one match will remain unfulfilled.

1 / 5 NEXT