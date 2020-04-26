5 WWE Superstars who could be in the title picture soon

Who can withstand The great Bobby Lashley?

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

A lot of things have changed over the course of the last few months in WWE and it is more evident in the situations surrounding the main titles. In fact, between Drew McIntyre demolishing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and Braun Strowman defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win the Universal Title, it's evident that the landscape is changing again.

With the two-night extravaganza that was WrestleMania 36 now in the history books, what does WWE have planned for each individual title moving forward? Furthermore, who will the company look to as contenders for some of their top prizes as the months progress?

In the end, it is impossible to know exactly what the company has planned, but here are five Superstars that could be in the title picture very soon. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think is most deserving of a title shot in the coming weeks.

#5 Heavy Machinery: SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Is WWE hinting that Heavy Machinery is on the cusp of gold?

Heavy Machinery has been a mainstay in the tag team division, and while they are becoming increasingly popular, they still haven't gotten the gold they deserved. The duo have come agonizingly close to winning the titles but ended up on the wrong side of the results.

Interestingly enough, WWE now has Otis paired up with Mandy Rose and they could be working together with The Golden Goddess doing a bit of managerial work for Heavy Machinery.

WWE has focused a lot of time on the ongoing saga between Otis and Dolph Ziggler, which begs the question of what the end game of all this will be? In all honesty, anything short of a tag team title run would be sad to see and might just destroy the group as an attraction. That's why the idea of Rose joining the mix seems so promising.