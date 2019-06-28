5 WWE Superstars who could be the face of Paul Heyman's Monday Night Raw

Paul Heyman is the new Executive Director of Raw

One of the most significant behind-the-scenes WWE developments of the last decade was announced on Thursday when it was revealed that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have been named as Executive Directors for the company’s flagship shows.

Heyman, 53, will oversee the creative direction of Monday Night Raw, while Bischoff, 64, will oversee the creative direction of SmackDown Live, and both men will report directly to WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Although Bischoff, a former on-screen General Manager, has never held a real-life creative role with WWE, Heyman is very familiar with working alongside McMahon and the rest of WWE’s decision-makers.

The former ECW owner played a major part in the success of SmackDown in the early 00s, while he famously had disagreements with McMahon about the direction of ECW when WWE decided to reboot the brand in 2006.

In recent years, Heyman has given his opinion on several WWE Superstars in media interviews. At the time, he was merely speaking as Brock Lesnar’s advocate who had no say in WWE’s major storylines. Now, in hindsight, those comments could give a strong indication about who we could see in prominent roles on Raw.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five Superstars who could be the face of Raw under Heyman’s creative leadership.

Disclaimer: As the brand split essentially ended with the introduction of the 'Wild Card Rule', current brand statuses are not taken into account in this article.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Needless to say, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar have a very good relationship. Heyman has been an on-screen advocate for “The Beast” during both of his spells with WWE, while he is even the Godfather of two of Lesnar’s children.

Given that the former Universal champion works a limited schedule, he is unlikely to be a traditional face of Raw in the way that John Cena and Roman Reigns have been in the past, but it is inevitable that he will be involved in more major storylines throughout the rest of 2019 if he cashes in his Money In The Bank contract on Seth Rollins.

Superstars including Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) have recalled in media interviews how Lesnar and Heyman have been able to convince Vince McMahon to change storyline plans at the last minute, so expect to see the former UFC fighter in a prominent position with Heyman in charge.

