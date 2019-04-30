5 WWE Superstars who could give Roman Reigns his first 2019 loss

Shane McMahon attacked Roman Reigns with Elias

Less than one month after announcing that his leukemia was in remission, Roman Reigns returned to WWE in-ring action at the Fastlane pay-per-view in March to defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag match alongside fellow Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Since then, “The Big Dog” has started competing at untelevised live events again, while he defeated McIntyre in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 35 before teaming with Rollins and AJ Styles in a victory against Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre on Raw.

We recently highlighted five WWE Superstars who are still undefeated in televised matches in 2019, with the likes of WALTER and Toni Storm included, but the biggest name on the list was Reigns.

Granted, he has only participated in three matches on television so far this year (four if you include The Shield's Final Chapter), but it is a record that will be worth bearing in mind as the weeks progress, especially when you consider that only one person has defeated the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer in a singles match in the last year (Bobby Lashley, Extreme Rules 2018).

In this article, let’s take a look at five Superstars who are most likely to give Reigns his first loss in 2019.

#5 Shane McMahon

Baron Corbin defeated the retiring Kurt Angle to produce one of the biggest shocks of WrestleMania 35, sending the WWE Universe into meltdown in the process.

Looking at the number of heels on SmackDown Live following the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, there are not many bad guys who are consistently receiving negative crowd reactions as much as Shane McMahon right now.

The self-proclaimed “Best In The World” has been at his gloating best (or worst, depending on how you look at it) since defeating The Miz at WrestleMania, and it looks as though Roman Reigns will be his next target after he joined forces with Elias last week to attack “The Big Dog”.

If this rivalry results in a match between McMahon and Reigns further down the line, then we would be foolish to rule out Shane O’Mac picking up a shenanigan-filled victory over SmackDown Live’s biggest star.

