5 WWE Superstars who got suspended at the worst possible time

The Big Dog got suspended in 2016 whilst reigning as the WWE World Champion.

The WWE is an employer unlike any other.

In what other profession are employees expected to perform rigorous physical acts in the name of performance, whilst travelling around the world to entertain a global fanbase, and though the company aims to keep a clean image in today's PG era, things aren't always that simple.

Some Superstars have run afoul of the company's Wellness Policy, which was put in to stop Superstars abusing their bodies with banned substances

There have even been some stars who got suspended at a terrible time when it came to the booking.

Whether it meant changing the booking or even re-writing months of stories, these Superstars seriously messed up.

Here are five WWE Superstars who got suspended by the company at the worst possible time imaginable.

#5. Alberto Del Rio

Del Rio and Paige were suspended by the company in 2016 whilst in a relationship.

When Alberto Del Rio got suspended in 2016, fans didn't think much of it.

The former World Champion was doing little on TV, so the prospect of Del Rio being gone for 30 days (admittedly without pay), seemed more like a vacation than a punishment.

Unfortunately, during his suspension, the toxic relationship between Del Rio and the company came to light. Leaving the company before his suspension was finished, rumors quickly came out that WWE had demanded Del Rio and Paige break up, though it was never confirmed.

Whether true or not, the pair did split, but only after Paige was suspended, twice around the same period of time. With all these backstage issues coming to light following the suspension, it's clear why the company seems in no hurry to hire the former World Champion back anytime soon.

