5 WWE Superstars who've shared interesting details about their Money in the Bank cash-ins

The Money in the Bank matches are some of the most exciting matches in all of WWE, and the Money in the Bank cash-ins are even more exciting at times.

The Money in the Bank allows WWE Superstars to cash-in their briefcase for a title match against any world champion, and every Superstar hopes to hold the briefcase one day.

There have been no less than 25 Money in the Bank briefcase winners thus far (21 men and 4 women). The men have had eight out of ten successful cash-ins for the WWE Championship and seven out of eight successful cash-ins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Over the years, a few of the Money in the Bank briefcase winners have shared interesting stories regarding their cash-in attempts, allowing fans an insight on what goes on behind the scenes to make the magic happen.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars who’ve shared interesting details regarding their Money in the Bank cash-ins.

#5 Baron Corbin (WWE Money in the Bank 2017 winner)

While Baron Corbin has only won a single title in his WWE career, he has won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Money in the Bank briefcase, and the King of the Ring Tournament.

Along with that, Corbin has also been trusted with some major matches and rivalries on WWE RAW and SmackDown which shows that the company has faith in him.

In 2017, Corbin became Mr. Money in the Bank and had the chance to win his first world title in the company. On an episode of WWE SmackDown, Corbin unsuccessfully cashed in his briefcase against Jinder Mahal.

Corbin was recently interviewed by All Things Wrestling Radio and he spoke about when he found out about the fact that he had to cash in his briefcase:

"It was kinda like an hour before [SmackDown Live]. We discussed, and then they made a decision that was gonna be the night. It didn't work out, but, yeah it was definitely about an hour before. I mean, it's the fun part of this business. You never know what your day is gonna hold. Some things could be very, very last minute. It could be at that very last second. So, it's pretty wild, and it keeps you on your toes. That's for sure."

Unlike a few other entries on the list, Corbin had very little time to prepare for his Money in the Bank cash-in. He was unfortunate in not being able to cash-in the briefcase successfully.