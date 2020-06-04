5 WWE Superstars who were fired/released and then immediately rehired

Check out the list of WWE Superstars and the reason behind them getting fired/released, only to get rehired immediately!

There have been some interesting instances of WWE firing/releasing its Superstars, only to rehire them almost instantly.

Vatsal Rathod

Things went downhill for them, but improved quickly!

Being a WWE Superstar is a tough job. Even though you get all the name and fame in the world if you make it to WWE, it's not everyone's cup of tea to stay out of controversies every now and then.

Throughout the years, there have been many Superstars who've wrestled for the company. Naturally, there have been a lot of releases as well - be it due to both the parties not coming to a mutual agreement to renew the contract, cost-cutting measures, or WWE firing them due to various reasons.

Interestingly, there have been some instances where the Superstars were instantly rehired after been showed their way out as well. The world of WWE is filled with many such interesting stories and cases, and we'll be taking a look at a few of those in this article today!

So, here I present five WWE Superstars who were fired/released only to be rehired by the company almost immediately. Be sure to let us know your opinions and thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Drake Maverick

Drake Maverick has been rehired!

The first and most recent entry into the list is that of Drake Maverick. Previously known as Rockstar Spud, he made a name for himself on the independent circuit and Impact Wrestling/TNA before signing with WWE in October 2017.

He has played multiple roles for the company throughout his WWE career - from being the general manager of 205 Live to hustling after the 24/7 Championship alongside R-Truth and others. Unfortunately, he was released by the company in April 2020 with several other Superstars as a cost-cutting measure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Drake Maverick went on to post a very emotional video of himself after getting released and fans all over the world started talking about it. WWE allowed him to compete in the tournament to crown the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The real-life situation was turned into a storyline as losing the tournament would've meant Drake losing his job. After a great showing throughout the tournament, Maverick came up short in the finals as he lost to El Hijo del Fantasma.

Just when it looked as if he'll be bidding farewell to the WWE Universe, Triple H came out and offered him an NXT contract, thus re-signing him. It was a great moment to rejoice for his fans all over the world as he finally got what he deserved. While making his way out of the arena, Drake said to the WWE cameras - "this is the best job in the world", proving how much it meant to him. While there is no confirmation on when WWE decided to turn the entire thing into a storyline, but it was nicely done.

