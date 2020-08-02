Whenever a professional wrestler signs with WWE, their dream has to be to leave behind a legacy that others would strive to live up to. While certain Superstars achieve their goals in a short amount of time, others have to wait for years to reach the top of the mountain.

It goes without saying that the best performance from a WWE Superstar could be expected while they are in their prime. When they are young, athletic, and energetic enough to carry the sports entertainment giant on their shoulders, that's when the company can rely on them.

However, WWE Superstars are never safe from getting injured while performing or training. While some of these injuries could keep a performer out of action for some months or a year, others are much more severe and could force the Superstar to call it quits or at least start winding down their wrestling career.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars whose careers were cut short due to injuries.

#5 Daniel Bryan

It didn't take Daniel Bryan long to get the fans on his side once he arrived in WWE in late 2009. Throughout his WWE career, The American Dragon has portrayed different personas from a clear-cut babyface to a delusional villain vowing to save the planet.

Daniel Bryan is also a Grand Slam Champion and has put on stellar matches with some of the best in the business. In short, Bryan's WWE career is nothing short of a success story.

However, before he made his miraculous return in 2018, the five-time World Champion had to retire in 2016 due to serious injuries. Not only did this take two years off Daniel Bryan's career while he was at the top of his game, but these injuries also forced him to alter his moveset significantly.

Bryan had to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight and the Intercontinental Championships in 2014 and 2015 respectively and spend the better part of these years out of action due to injuries.

Moreover, the 2011 Money in the Bank winner doesn't intend on wrestling regularly for long. Back in March, he said that his contract would expire sooner rather than later, after which he would like to perform in a part-time capacity.

Although one can compare Daniel Bryan's career trajectory to that of Edge, the latter was able to fully utilize his prime years in WWE. The only thing that The Ultimate Opportunist was robbed of was a perfect ending to his iconic wrestling career, which he would get to write now!