5 WWE Superstars whose ideas were allegedly stolen

Anybody who follows backstage WWE news will know that the creative process behind the company's on-screen product can be very chaotic at times.

Not only does WWE have over 20 writers on its creative team, but Superstars have also been known to pitch ideas for their own characters.

Brock Lesnar, for example, showed up shortly before SummerSlam 2018 and suggested a different finish to the main event. Vince McMahon agreed with his idea, meaning major changes had to be made on the day of the show.

Now, while a WWE Superstar like Lesnar has the backstage power to make suggestions like that, other men and women on the roster have not been so fortunate, and some have even seen their own ideas given to one of their colleagues.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars whose ideas were allegedly stolen.

#5 Luke Gallows’ WWE idea was allegedly stolen

Luke Gallows and Big Cass feuded in 2016-17

Former WWE Superstar Luke Gallows revealed on his Talk’n Shop podcast in July 2020 that he and Big Cass once pitched an idea to Vince McMahon that would have seen Gallows and Karl Anderson trap Cass in a car while they beat up his tag team partner, Enzo Amore.

McMahon responded by saying the idea was “awesome”, but the WWE Chairman then decided that the storyline development was better suited for two singles Superstars instead.

“[Vince McMahon said] ‘Great, great, I love it, awesome.’ We saw a very similar idea used on RAW the following week with two singles guys. That's what happens when you go in there and they're not looking to use you in that light. It happens a lot.” [H/T Fightful]

Gallows added that McMahon does not want people to pitch ideas to him if he does not view them as one of his featured Superstars.

As an example, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion claimed that McMahon wanted AJ Styles in his office during The Phenomenal One’s association with The Club/The O.C., but he did not necessarily want to hear what Gallows and Anderson had to say.