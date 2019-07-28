×
5 WWE vs NXT dream matches that need to happen

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.66K   //    28 Jul 2019, 12:53 IST

The faction war
The faction war

It has been almost a decade since NXT came into being. The developmental promotion has turned into one of the most important aspects of WWE and its future. Under the tutelage of Triple H, NXT is growing with each passing day. There are plans to expand NXT to a global level, with a recent report suggesting that NXT might get another brand in Canada.

WWE currently boasts possibly the best roster of Superstars in the world. Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK consist of some of the most talented wrestlers in the industry. With such an incredible batch of past, present and future athletes, a string of dream matches could someday become reality.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE vs NXT dream matches that WWE should give us.

Also read: Bayley wants to defend her title against Hall of Famer

#5 Samoa Joe vs Walter

This needs to happen in real life
This needs to happen in real life

When one thinks of some of the most ruthless and dangerous athletes in all of WWE, Samoa Joe's name is bound to come up. Joe made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling and went on to dominate NXT, becoming the first-ever two-time NXT Champion.

Walter, on the other hand, is known for his unique wrestling style, with his hard-hitting chops being a highlight of his matches. Walter debuted in NXT UK earlier this year and confronted NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne after the latter had just successfully defended his title. At NXT TakeOver: New York, Walter defeated Pete Dunne to win the NXT UK title.


A dream match between Samoa Joe and Walter is something that needs to happen somewhere down the line. The wrestling styles of these two Superstars would result in an incredibly hard-hitting bout that's bound to keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Brock Lesnar AJ Styles Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time Greatest Heels in WWE history WWE What If
