5 former WWE Women who failed to win Championships

WWE has a who’s who list of women that have come and gone throughout the company in the last several decades. Many came from other walks of life (television/Hollywood, modeling careers, other wrestling promotions).

There have been plenty of women Superstars that have gone on to become either a Women’s Champion or a Women’s Tag Champion. You may be shocked to see that more than a handful of names have won a WWE championship title.

Today, we take a look at five WWE women Superstars who never won a title during their tenure with the company.

#5. Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler came to WWE after the WCW buyout in 2001. She quickly became one of WWE’s most popular divas and was primarily used as a valet or guest ring announcer. She wrestled a few matches and was involved (physically) in matches, but never had a true in-ring career.

Stacy made an impact outside the squared circle. She would appear on the cover of MAXIM and Stuff magazine. She was offered a spot in Playboy but declined. She has appeared on various television shows, most notably on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013.

Stacy was released from the company in 2006. Outside of a few sporadic appearances with the company, Stacy is one of the few women to never receive a Women’s Championship run in her career.

#4. Christy Hemme

Christy Hemme entered WWE as the winner of the 2004 Diva Search contest. She became very popular with the WWE Universe due to her over-the-top personality and looks.

Hemme had the biggest match of her career against Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 21 (2005). She received a WWE Women’s Championship match against Trish but lost the match.

Despite her continued improvements inside the ring, Hemme was eventually released from the company in late 2005 on her own terms. Hemme would later sign with TNA Wrestling (MPACT Wrestling), where she would continue to sharpen her wrestling skills and improve.

She would suffer a neck injury and be forced to retire from the wrestling business but continued to work for the company as a backstage interviewer and/or ring announcer.

#3. Ashley Massaro

Ashley Massaro was the winner of the 2007 Diva Search contest. Due to her punk-rock appearance, she easily became a fan favorite amongst the WWE Universe. She was featured in high-profile feuds with the likes of Trish Stratus, Mickie James, and Melina during that time.

Massaro’s biggest match came at WrestleMania 23 (2007) where she challenged Melina for the WWE Women’s Championship in a losing effort. Massaro would continue working for the company as a competitor and as a valet until her release in 2008.

Massaro died in May 2019 ten days shy of her 40th birthday from an apparent suicide.

#2. Emma (Tenille Dashwood)

Emma made a huge splash on the NXT brand between 2014-2016. She and Paige dominated the NXT Women’s Championship scene during that time. Her only shot at a women’s championship came in the finals of the NXT Women’s Championship tournament, as she lost to Paige.

Emma would debut on the main roster and mostly wrestled on the lower card, never getting a push or a women’s title match. She would be released by WWE in 2017 and would move on to work with IMPACT Wrestling as her real name, “Tenille Dashwood.”

During her run with IMPACT Wrestling, she would finally win the title by becoming a Knockouts Tag Team Champion alongside Madison Rayne in 2022. They dropped their titles shortly thereafter, as Dashwood left the company in July 2022.

#1. WWE Legend Luna Vachon

The legendary Luna Vachon worked with WWE on/off since 1994 and became a big part of the women’s division in the Attitude Era. Her biggest run with the organization was a feud with Sable in 1998, challenging her for the Women’s Championship at the 1999 Royal Rumble and losing the match. This would be the one and only title match Luna would ever receive.

Luna later claimed that she had issues working with Sable behind the scenes, claiming she was very difficult to work with. Jim Cornette spoke about the issue and confirmed what Luna had said regarding Sable, stating:

"The finish was gonna be, I think Luna would clock Sable somehow with the belt, and do something, pin, I don't know," said Cornette. "Sable was scared of getting hit with the belt. Luna came back because I think I may have been the one to deliver the finish, or the news to her. She just came to me like, 'what do I do? She don't want me to hit her with the belt.' I said, 'did you show her how you were going to hit her with the belt?' So finally they compromised and instead of whacking her over the back of the head with the belt in a working way, they made Luna take the belt and shove it into Sable's back, and she took some kind of horrible crumple. And Luna was pi**ed off”.

Luna Vachon left the company in 2000. Sadly, she passed away in August 2010 due to a drug overdose.

