5 WWE women who proposed to men in the ring

These five women proposed to male Superstars in the ring.

Which proposal out of these five was your favorite?

Summer Rae once proposed to Rusev, while Punk received a proposal from AJ Lee

Relationship angles have always been a big hit or a massive miss on WWE TV and it all depends on whether a particular on-screen couple is engaging enough to keep the WWE Universe invested for weeks on end. Over the course of the past several decades, we have seen WWE Superstars getting into relationships in storyline. These relationships usually end with a proposal, and a TV wedding to cap it off, or heartbreak.

In-ring proposals have always garnered good reactions from WWE crowds. Things get more interesting when a woman ends up proposing a man in the ring.

In the following slideshow, we'll be taking a look at five women in WWE who proposed to men in the middle of the ring.

#5 Stephanie McMahon proposes to Test

Stephanie and Test

Back when Stephanie McMahon still hadn't established herself as a major player on the main roster, she got into a storyline with Test, which saw the duo falling in love with each other. On an episode of WWE RAW, Stephanie got hold of the mic and stormed into the ring, confronting Test. She didn't waste much time and proposed to him to the utter surprise of the fans in attendance.

There's an old expression that says that if you love something then set it free, and if it's really meant to be then it'll come back to you. Andrew, you have been nothing but supportive and patient, and I have got all of my memories and feelings back, and I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody more than I love you right now. So I'm gonna break from tradition. Andrew, will you marry me?

Test accepted Stephanie's proposal and the couple went on to have a wedding on RAW. Unfortunately for Test, Triple H revealed that he had married Stephanie in a drive-through procession while in Las Vegas. Stephanie soon turned on Test and joined forces with Triple H.

