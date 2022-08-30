6 Big takeaways from WWE RAW (August 29, 2022)

The latest edition of WWE RAW came to us live on the USA Network from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was an important episode as we inch closer and closer to Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

With Triple H and WWE on a roll right now, the promotion is finding a new life. Both ratings and overall interest are up, and as of now, The Game has been a steadying force in what could have been tumultuous times.

It was a great show in the Steel City, and hometown hero Kurt Angle even stopped by for a quick cameo, much to the appreciation of the crowd. There have been whispers that the Olympic gold medalist may make an in-ring return, but he didn't get physically involved on the night. He did, however, share three bottles of milk with The Street Profits.

While Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Universal Championship will headline this weekend's big event. However, there's plenty of excitement surrounding several match-ups that will take place in Cardiff.

Having said that, here are six big moments from the final WWE RAW before the superstars make their way to the United Kingdom.

#6. The Judgment Day set the tone in the opening of the show and are looking like a forceful faction

It's hard to believe, but this faction may be better without Edge. Not because The Rated-R Superstar still isn't a top-notch performer, but their betrayal of him is looking smarter and smarter now.

Despite the quick trigger they pulled on Edge, the Judgment Day storyline works better with him as the hero battling the terrible trio. Fans want to cheer on the Hall of Famer, especially considering the lengths he went to make it back to WWE. So, this situation seems to be working better for all involved.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley continued their reign of terror tonight. After dispatching AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler, they were confronted by Edge and the Mysterios.

Judgment Day, once considered dead in the water just weeks ago, looks more convincing than ever in WWE right now. The strange dynamic between Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has also added to the intrigue. This feud should be entertaining as the story arc continues.

#5. What exacty happened to The Miz?

In what is becoming a strange storyline that has real creepy undertones, The Miz is now safely back on RAW. However, he acted very oddly when he was pressed on what exactly occurred during his abduction by Dexter Lumis.

While it's being implied that something 'odd' may have happened, it's likely that WWE will draw this mystery out for a while.

Kudos to The Awesome One for (once again) displaying his comedy and acting chops in some backstage vignettes. He continues to play the cornball role better than just about anyone. He's an entertaining character, all while being a two-time Grand Slam winner in the ring and one of the most decorated performers in WWE history.

The story would play out further in the show, with The A-Lister still spooked during his match against Lashley.

#4. Riddle and Seth Rollins are wrapped up in one of the great rivalries in WWE right now

Riddle's rise over the last few years has been a lot of fun to watch, and he's really blossoming into one of the great WWE Superstars of this era. His relationship with Randy Orton in RK-Bro was a great rub for him.

This current feud with Seth Rollins is the next logical step in its progression, with the pair squaring off in the parking lot earlier in the day.

Rollins is as established a star as there is in sports entertainment today, so he has nothing to lose here. If Riddle prevails at a Clash at the Castle on Saturday, the victory would mean more to him than it would for The Architect.

The King of Bros should win this one, and the two combatants had an awesome 'via satellite' sound-off, with Corey Graves acting as the moderator. The only thing that will likely surpass the build-up to their confrontation will be the match itself.

#3. Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz continued The A-Lister's stoyline with Dexter Lumis

In a match that was almost clearly set to continue The Miz's angle involving Dexter Lumis, he came up short against The All Mighty.

Bobby Lashley ended the match with the Hurt Lock, but that really wasn't the true climax of the bout. Just as The Miz looked to be taking control, Lumis appeared in the upper deck. He was clearly distracted, and Lashley took advantage to finish him off.

Once again, the angle will likely continue on for weeks, with the mystery of 'what happened to The Miz?' being revealed at some point down the road.

Knowing the A-Lister? The end result won't be what we think it is.

#2. Kevin Owens' looks more and more like a babyface star as he contronted The Bloodline

The old KO is back, with all the swagger of his original run years ago. The Prizefighter persona fits Kevin Owens best because he looks the part of an underdog. The WWE Universe relates much more to this double-fisted hero now than anything he's done recently.

While he fought valiantly, he ended up losing to Jey Uso in a fierce battle that came down to a numbers game. As usual, The Bloodline used nefarious tactics to cost Owens the win.

It's likely that Owens' feud with the faction is leading to Sami Zayn being forced to choose between his old buddy and his new friends. That could possibly lead to a babyface run for the Canadian best friends.

#1. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have been crowned

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah took on Dakota Kai and Io Sky (with Bayley at ringside) to fill the vacancy for the titles. They were, of course, vacated several months ago when titleholders Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company.

The babyfaces won the match and the titles after the trio of Asuka, Alexa Bliss and WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair ran off Bayley from ringside. The distraction allowed Aliyah to get a quick rollup for the pin and the win.

This was a big win on the main roster for both ladies who have been appearing prominently in WWE programming lately. It was a good match and an important victory. Now we'll see who challenges the new champions first.

