6 current WWE Superstars who have been released before

WWE recently had some unfortunate news. The sports entertainment juggernaut released over ten superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT. This includes former champions and stars involved in tag teams and stables.

The likes of Giovanni Vinci, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tegan Nox, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, and others were let go by the promotion. It has been speculated that the moves were made to open up room for other performers moving up to the main roster.

Releases are a common part of wrestling. They're certainly disappointing, but it doesn't inherently mean the end of the line for a star's career, nor does it even necessarily mean they won't be back in the biggest wrestling company on Earth.

This article will take a look at six stars who are currently in World Wrestling Entertainment who were once released by the promotion. Clearly, they have since returned and made a splash in some way, shape, or form.

Below are six current WWE Superstars who have been released before.

#6. Zelina Vega and WWE had a split once

Zelina Vega is one of WWE's most underrated performers. She is fantastic on the microphone and has a ton of charisma. Beyond that, she can go in the ring, too. The SmackDown star is certainly capable of great things.

The talented performer was released by the VInce McMahon-led administration on November 13th, 2020. This was allegedly due to her opening up a fan account on a website McMahon didn't approve of.

Thankfully, Zelina returned on the July 2nd, 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown. In the time since then, she has managed to become the first-ever Queen's Crown winner and held the Women's Tag Team Titles. She has also been a member of the Latino World Order.

#5. Chelsea Green was once released

Chelsea Green is a charismatic performer on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. She has wrestled for most major promotions, including a memorable stint in Lucha Underground. She also spent time in NXT before being briefly called up to the main roster.

The former TNA Wrestling star was released by WWE on April 15th, 2021. She was in good company, unfortunately, as the promotion also cut Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Kalisto, The IIconics, and others on that same day.

Chelsea was re-signed by the sports entertainment juggernaut under Triple H's leadership and made her return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has since held tag team gold and is currently the Women's United States Champion. Green has been a highlight since her return.

#4. Dexter Lumis & #3. Uncle Howdy & #2. Erick Rowan, three members of The Wyatt Sicks were once cut

The Wyatt Sicks is a faction in WWE that features Nikki Cross, Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis. They are currently on Friday Night SmackDown, and many believe Alexa Bliss could soon join the group, though that isn't confirmed as of yet.

Of the five active members, three were previously cut by WWE. Erick Rowan was cut in 2020, Bo Dallas was released in 2021, and Dexter Lumis was let go in early 2022. These were all during the Vince McMahon-led regime.

Now, they're back and united in the stable. Lumis initially returned as a singles star, while Howdy aligned with Bray Wyatt. Rowan is the most recent to have been re-signed. If all works out well, the group should lead the three to continued success in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#1. Drew McIntyre is the best example of returning better than ever

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest stars in WWE. He is a multi-time World Champion who has also held the Intercontinental Title and even the NXT Championship. On top of that, McIntyre is a former Royal Rumble winner and Money in the Bank winner.

Prior to most of that success, however, Drew McIntyre was released by WWE. He was cut on June 12th, 2014, after spending the bulk of his time as a comedy figure despite initial expectations of great success.

Drew re-signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2017, thanks to Triple H bringing him on board to NXT. Since then, McIntyre has been a total hit. Nowadays, he is arguably doing his best work, with his character being far more interesting than previously. His mic work is also a constant highlight of the company's programming.

