6 Current WWE Superstars The Undertaker praised in real-life

The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the history of the company. It is really tough for any other gimmick in professional wrestling to compete with that of The Undertaker when it comes to longevity, impact and adapting with time.

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is set to feature the Final Farewell of The Phenom, who will be completing a massive thirty years with the company. Having shared the locker room with multiple generations, The Undertaker has managed to gain the respect of his colleagues as many of them have had huge praises for him.

With The Undertaker starting to give more out of character interviews recently, he has opened up and went on to praise some Superstars on the current roster of WWE. Let's take a look at six WWE Superstars The Undertaker has praised in real-life.

#6 Bray Wyatt

Out of the few 'dream matches' that the WWE Universe still wants to see The Undertaker in, the one against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is on the top of the list for many. The two have crossed paths earlier when Bray Wyatt was The Eater of the Worlds but it was The Undertaker who came out victorious.

Ever since debuting his new gimmick of The Fiend, Bray Wyatt has been one of the major Superstars for WWE. In a recent interview with The New York Post, The Undertaker himself went on to claim Bray Wyatt's character to be the strongest in WWE right now. The Undertaker also mentioned that he and Bray Wyatt could have done something really special with this new gimmick.

"I hope he stays really invested in it and says no when he has to say no and do what’s right for that character because it’s really the strongest character WWE has right now.”

During a recent appearance on WWE The Bump, The Undertaker went on to discuss the possibility of a match against The Fiend, praising the gimmick and the originality of the idea.

Advertisement

"This iteration now, I mean, the possibilities are limitless. Because he has really taken his character to the next level. It's original and it's so different from what everybody else does. It's so thought-provoking and it draws emotions from people."

"I would love to have been able to work a program with The Fiend. I mean my goodness, there's no telling what kinda matches we'd come up with. You know, just due to the strength of his character and obviously The Undertaker character. It would have been something else. It might have been a buried alive swamp match from Alcatraz. The possibilities would be limitless with those two characters."

There has been a lot of speculations that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt might end up interrupting The Undertaker's Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series. If that does happen, we might finally see the demonic entity of The Fiend clash against The Demon of the Death Valley.