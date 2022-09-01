6 Matches that should have happened at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE fans are all set for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3. The Premium Live Event will emanate from Cardiff, Wales and is going to be one of the largest shows in the company's history.

Numerous exciting matches have been booked for the entertainment of the Cardiff crowd. The main event will feature Roman Reigns squaring up against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, arch-rivals Seth Rollins and Riddle as well as Bianca Belair and Bayley look to settle the bad blood between them once and for all.

Yet, there are still some matches that could have been added to Clash at the Castle. It would have embellished the star-studded event. In this list, we will look at six of them.

#6. Cedric Alexander vs Ciampa

Saturday Night’s Main Event featured one of the best experiments made by WWE in its booking. Cedric Alexander took on Ciampa in a high-voltage bout that energized the audience with its numerous momentum shifts. Ciampa eventually won after delivering a Fairy Tale Ending.

The Prodigy even got a standing ovation from the Springfield crowd after the victory. WWE could have booked a similar match at Clash at the Castle as both superstars are capable of putting on excellent shows. Although their showdown lacks a storyline, the company may have formed a rivalry with the good old tradition of an Open Challenge.

#5. Kevin Owens vs Alpha Academy - Handicap match

Fight Owens Fight!

The Open Challenges by Chad Gable have only resulted in him getting “stunned” by Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter has beaten both Gable and Otis multiple times on RAW and even in Live Events.

While it is unclear whether this qualifies as a feud, WWE could have ended Owens’ involvement with The Alpha Academy at Clash at the Castle. Beating them in the handicap match may have taught them a lesson on not messing with the audience.

KO is seemingly in an interesting storyline with Sami Zayn. The former teammates teased a reunion on the latest RAW. Fans believe they are favorites to dethrone The Usos. However, Kevin Owens first needs to end the platonic fights against The Alpha Academy.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at Clash at the Castle

On the recent edition of RAW, the underdog duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the vacant Women’s Tag Team Championships.

While the bout was pretty intense, it could have been better if WWE crowned their new champions at the grand stage of Clash at the Castle. The babyfaces would have gotten a wider reception from the crowd after their title victory and this week's RAW will have built their match with an electrifying promo.

Meanwhile, the company could have made amends with Bayley by gifting her a rematch against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. She missed out on an opportunity in the last year’s Money in the Bank due to a knee injury.

#3. The Usos vs The Mysterios - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line

Double 619 on the Uce

The father-son duo of Rey and Dominik were set to capture the Tag Team Titles. They even got their title match on RAW after their victory at SummerSlam, albeit in a losing cause. WWE could have capitalized on a feud between The Usos and The Mysterios.

The Judgment Day has derailed the former tag team champions of their motives. Rey and Dominik have been thrust into a battle for vengeance alongside Edge with seemingly no future direction for a title shot. Had the storyline been wrapped up a few weeks after SummerSlam, The Mysterios may have found themselves against The Usos as the latter’s rivalry with The Street Profits is over.

Clash at the Castle could have witnessed a Tag Team Championship match. However, Rey Mysterio will be in action against The Judgment Day in the upcoming event while Dominik is at ringside.

#2. Bobby Lashley vs Theory vs AJ Styles vs Dexter Lumis - United States Championship on the line

The unstoppable U.S. Champion

United States Champion Bobby Lashley has been crushing it in the past few weeks in WWE. Be it on RAW or Live Events, he is defending the title dominantly and his bouts have become a staple for the company.

Recently, WWE was in Manchester for the Sunday Stunner. The All Mighty gave one of the best performances to retain his title against Theory and AJ Styles in a Triple-Threat match. A similar booking would have been for Clash at the Castle to give the crowd in Cardiff another spectacular championship match.

Dexter Lumis could also have made his main roster debut. The Fatal-4 Way match would have given him the opportunity to rise in the ranks by putting on a fabulous display or even win the U.S Title.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs Tyson Fury

The Gypsy King reportedly wanted to make his return to WWE in the summer. Although he wasn’t present at SummerSlam, Fury was expected to return before the Clash at the Castle event, sparking a rivalry with The Beast Incarnate.

However, the chances are slim to none. Brock Lesnar disappeared after his loss to Roman Reigns and may only appear at WrestleMania next year. However, there have been no confirmed reports of Tyson Fury being interested in making a comeback on September 3.

A Boxing Heavyweight one-on-one with a UFC Heavyweight sounds promising. WWE might make the dream match a reality soon. Unfortunately, Clash at the Castle won't be the platform for their showdown.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil