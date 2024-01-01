6 ft 5 in veteran to quit WWE on Day 1 edition of RAW after losing a title match? Exploring potential swerve

As the 2024 Royal Rumble fast approaches, WWE Universe has been waiting with bated breath to learn about the match card for the first stop before WrestleMania.

The upcoming episode of RAW, billed as "Day 1," will have serious implications for the next premium live event on January 27. One of the matches advertised for this week's show is the World Heavyweight Championship clash between Seth Rollins (c) and Drew McIntyre, a rematch from Crown Jewel.

This will likely be The Scottish Warrior's last crack at winning the World Heavyweight Championship after recently completing his heel turn. From Sami Zayn to Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre has destroyed everyone in his path who has tried to give him a reality check about his recent failures.

McIntyre engaged in a war of words with Rollins on the December 18, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, reminding everyone about the sacrifices he made for his family and he needs to win the title for validation.

For what it's worth, it's now or never for a 6 ft 5 veteran to win that title, and another loss could halt his momentum completely. The Scottish Warrior is willing to do whatever it takes to win that championship, even if it means taking shortcuts.

But if he fails to dethrone The Visionary on RAW: Day 1 this week, McIntyre could snap and quit WWE (in kayfabe). Of course, he could come back on the road to WrestleMania to haunt the champion again and might even insert himself into an impending program between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Fans will have to tune in to see how the next chapter of the rivalry between McIntyre and Rollins unfolds this week.

WWE veteran comments on Drew McIntyre's upcoming match

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the upcoming bout between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

The WWE legend predicted what could happen if The Scottish Warrior failed to win the championship again:

"I don't know if [McIntyre] is going to win the title [at Day 1]. If he doesn't, he should totally snap. ... If he wins, it's then interesting because he's now on top and ... his regret is what he did to win the title, because now he's alone. ... You got what you wanted and you realize it's not enough."

For those unaware, McIntyre is on a 7-0 losing streak against Rollins at recent live events. Will he end his winless drought against The Visionary? Only time will tell.

