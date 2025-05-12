6 Mistakes Triple H must not make following WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 certainly had its ups and downs. The mid-card title matches carried the premium live event, with Jacob Fatu and Lyra Valkyria's retentions standing out among the five match-card.

The anticipated fight between Gunther and Pat McAfee did nothing to help The Ring General, as McAfee no-sold the choke after the finish. The Ring General is already coming off a poorly booked quick tapout loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania.

As the PLE immediately following The Showcase of The Immortals, Backlash needed to accomplish some things. It did to a degree, but Triple H should avoid making the next six mistakes following the event.

#6. Ignoring Karrion Kross's growing popularity

Karrion Kross has organically risen in popularity over the last year. His promo style and attempt to corrupt the supposed heroes of WWE have finally caught on with casual fans.

Even ahead of Backlash, he was relegated to a short segment during the commercial break. Those who know of his work from TNA IMPACT and NXT know what he is capable of if booked properly.

Kross's merchandise is rising up the ranks on WWEShop.com, which is an indication that bookers sometimes look to before pushing certain stars. It worked with Jey Uso and LA Knight.

Triple H cannot ignore the grassroots popularity of the cryptic star, especially since the company just released a handful of performers a week before Backlash.

#5. Delaying The Judgment Day split

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day turned on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez then joined the group. In that time, however, Balor hasn't had as much success as his allies.

Dominik Mysterio pinned him to win the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41, and that was after several months of tension between the two. The faction experienced even more miscommunication at Backlash.

Another fracture is clearly on the horizon for the group, but The Game must not delay it for too long. If he's waiting to replicate what happened at last year's SummerSlam, it may be too late.

Having the split take place toward the end of June would set things up for a summer clash. Their time atop RAW is over, with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's alliance taking shape on the red brand.

#4. Charlotte Flair or Roman Reigns win another title

This mistake must not be made if the divisions of RAW and SmackDown are to move into the future. Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair represent the over-pushed stars of the past. Neither appeared at Backlash.

They are still among the top stars in WWE, but shouldn't be winning titles over other performers. Bron Breakker, Gunther, Knight, Drew McIntyre, Naomi, and Sami Zayn deserve to carry a major title.

The Scottish Warrior has been among the most consistently entertaining stars in promos for the last couple of years. Zayn eventually deserves his big title run. Naomi's heel turn has been a refreshing change.

If Flair or Reigns win Money in the Bank or a world title, things will go back to how they were five years ago. WWE is supposed to be in the New Era. Relying on two stars who are always in the championship picture will hinder forward movement.

#3. Ignoring The Wyatt Sicks after the Backlash PLE

One of the most disappointing things under Triple H in 2025 has been the handling of The Wyatt Sicks. An injury can sideline a star, but the group consists of four other performers.

Writers and producers could have come up with vignettes and pre-taped segments to air on SmackDown. Instead, they were moved to the blue brand and remain unused thus far in 2025.

That mishandling also pulled Alexa Bliss, one of the company's best characters, off of programming due to a planned feud with the faction. She reappeared ahead of Backlash. Uncle Howdy's group may not reach the level of the NWO or Evolution.

What they do represent is a unique faction unlike anything else in WWE. Having a variety of characters is necessary to tell different stories. If not, booking becomes boring, predictable, and repetitive.

#2. Further hurting Gunther's aura with a loss to Goldberg

Even though he has been booked as a near-unstoppable force in the ring, Gunther has lost a lot of mystique of late due to recent booking decisions. He lost to Jey Uso with a quick tapout at WrestleMania 41. That hurt his credibility.

He pivoted to a feud with a non-full-time personality like Pat McAfee and should have utterly destroyed the brash commentator in about five minutes at Backlash. McAfee held on for over 10 minutes, but Gunther could have ended the match at any time.

If that wasn't enough, the former NFL punter stood up rather quickly after getting choked out. The lack of selling helps McAfee but hurts the full-time wrestler even more.

The RAW announcer should have been out until The Ring General left the ring area. They could have had a brief moment of respect on RAW. If the former World Heavyweight Champion faces Goldberg and loses, it will destroy any credibility he has left.

#1. Relying on overbooked interference finishes for PLEs

It started at WrestleMania 40 and has marred most of the ensuing Undisputed WWE Championship matches. Nearly 10 people interfered when Cody Rhodes beat Reigns for the title.

If officials don't believe Rhodes can carry the title after beating The Tribal Chief, they should have done things differently. That convoluted booking has continued with John Cena's two matches.

Not only did Travis Scott interfere in Las Vegas, but Cena used a low blow and the title belt to win his 17th title. At Backlash, two referees were knocked down, and Cena hit Orton with the belt. Officials need to book some clean finishes.

The Viper, Cena, Reigns, and stars of their caliber are bulletproof. They can afford to lose cleanly via pin. It feels like officials are overthinking things. While a lot happened between Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, it worked because it was a Triple Threat match.

