6 mistakes that WWE shouldn't make at SummerSlam: Controversial decision with Roman Reigns, Top star not returning after 15 months?

SummerSlam 2021 is just two days away. It's set to be the biggest pay-per-view of the 2021 calendar year in WWE and the main event will be the blockbuster Universal title clash between Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Edge and Goldberg are the other two part-time legends on the match card, with the former facing Seth Rollins and the latter challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

SummerSlam doesn't have the luxury of being a two-day event like WrestleMania 37. There are bound to be mistakes made, but these are the six costliest mistakes that WWE should avoid at the event:

#6. John Cena winning World title No. 17 at SummerSlam

John Cena's last WWE Championship win marked his 16th world title reign overall - tying Ric Flair. While The Nature Boy has argued that he has won more World titles, WWE officially recognizes it as 16, and Flair has gone with it as well.

For Cena, he has the opportunity to create history by winning World title No. 17. The promotion's former franchise player John Cena faces Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam with the Universal Championship on the line.

The build-up to the match has been entertaining and like their previous 2017 feud, the two men haven't laid hands on each other heading into SummerSlam. The last time the two men faced off, it was No Mercy 2017 and the two couldn't get the main event slot - with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman's Universal title bout favored.

It even seems as though WWE wants us to forget about their match at 2017 since it didn't deliver in the ring. There's always the possibility of John Cena winning and capturing World title No. 17. It would get a great crowd reaction, but the aftermath might be a bit more controversial.

Will Cena be sticking around to defend the title full-time? It seems unrealistic since his profile in Hollywood only seems to be going up, particularly with his roles in Fast & Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad.

Roman Reigns winning at SummerSlam would make it the biggest win of his Universal Championship reign, if not the biggest of his career. He has many high-profile victories (including one against Cena), but this is undoubtedly the biggest match of his incredible world title run.

The Tribal Chief certainly deserves it more and a 17th world title for John Cena could be a controversial decision in the long run - especially since Reigns is on the cusp of a year-long title run.

