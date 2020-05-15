6 SmackDown Superstars who shouldn't become the next Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn after retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan

The Intercontinental Championship is officially vacant. It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sami Zayn opted not to work the post-WrestleMania TV tapings (as WWE Superstars are all given the option as to whether they want to work during this time) and the rumors turned out to be true, as no trace of Zayn was seen post-WrestleMania.

WWE officially announced that the Intercontinental Championship was vacated and that a tournament would take place to crown the next Champion. It starts on Friday, 15th of May on SmackDown, with the contestants yet to be announced as of this writing.

While not every Superstar listed here will be in the tournament, we'd like to focus on certain names who we believe shouldn't be Intercontinental Champion next - or anytime soon.

Let's jump right into it:

#6. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan came close at WrestleMania 36

This might sound a bit controversial, but hear us out. Daniel Bryan hasn't been Intercontinental Champion in five years now - with his only reign ending in him vacating the title. He's come a long way since and has worked hard for over two years since his return to prove that he is, in fact, still among the best wrestlers in the world.

It would certainly do justice for WWE to give him a legitimate title reign, but the big question right now is as to whether he needs it. Bryan hasn't been in the main event spot since failing to capture the Universal Championship from 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, but the reality is that he'll be ready for a main event spot at any given time.

He doesn't need to hold any title now and we would be more interested to see him enter a Universal Championship program with Braun Strowman.