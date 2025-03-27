6 Things we learned from the CM Punk episode of Stephanie McMahon's show

Stephanie McMahon’s latest show, Stephanie’s Places, debuted on ESPN+ with CM Punk as the first guest this week. The show will see Stephanie interview some of the biggest superstars of all time.

The first guest, CM Punk, had a chance to sit down with the former WWE Chairwoman to discuss business and their relationship, among other topics.

Following the episode, fans learned a few things about the two top names. It was great to see them interact in a natural setting.

Check out six things we learned from the debut episode of Stephanie’s Places with The Best in the World as its guest.

#6. CM Punk loves to give her big hugs

Stephanie McMahon has a close working relationship with many top names in the company. CM Punk is one of the stars who is very close to her heart.

Following The Best in the World’s loss to Drew McIntyre at the 2024 SummerSlam, Punk hugged the 48-year-old who was in the front row. The two had an emotional moment backstage, where Steph revealed that CM Punk loves to give her big, sweaty hugs whenever they meet.

"I'll hug you again. Big, sweaty hug. He loves to do this. He used to do this all the time to me. He loves to give me the gross, sweaty hug. Now, I'm wearing Punk, yes," Stephanie McMahon said.

It shows just how close the two stars are, even though The Best in the World departed the company on bitter terms in 2014. Stepanie McMahon was the Executive Vice President of Creative and the company's Chief Brand Officer at the time.

#5. The Billion Dollar Princess had more to say about her relationship with CM Punk

Apart from talking about the big, sweaty hugs CM Punk loves to give her, Stephanie McMahon had a few more things to talk about on her show.

One major revelation she made during the episode was their relationship after the time Punk left the company. Apart from their short interaction in gorilla, Stephanie McMahon revealed that the episode was the first time the two stars had sat down for a lengthy conversation.

McMahon has distanced herself from the company since stepping down from her role. It was interesting to note that she hadn’t had a proper conversation with CM Punk since his WWE return.

#4. Stephanie McMahon made a major revelation about becoming a mother

Stephanie McMahon is married to Triple H, and the power couple has three daughters together.

While discussing various topics on Stephanie’s Places, CM Punk asked Stephanie McMahon whether she was ready for motherhood when she had her first daughter, Aurora Rose.

McMahon made a major revelation that she wasn’t ready to become a mother at the time and was very scared. However, Stephanie McMahon and her husband were blessed with a daughter and later had two more to complete her family.

#3. Steph talked about why she stepped away from her role in the company

Stephanie McMahon stepped away from her father’s company nearly two years ago. The move came as a surprise to many who saw her as the successor to the throne.

She hasn’t talked much about the reason behind her exit from the company. However, The Billion Dollar Princess decided to open up about it in the first episode of Stephanie’s Places.

When she made the big decision in 2023, the former Chairwoman stated that she wanted to focus on her family and those she loved.

"I also served Chair[woman] and co-CEO of WWE before stepping away in 2023 to focus on the people that I love, my family," Stephanie McMahon said.

Stephanie has been spotted as a spectator at various shows hosted by the company and will likely be involved in Triple H’s Hall of Fame induction. However, she could stay away from taking any major part in the company in the future.

#2. CM Punk admitted that he made many mistakes in WWE

CM Punk was vocal about his exit from the company after he left in 2014. He returned to the ring to join AEW and made headlines.

He made even more headlines when he controversially left AEW and later rejoined WWE in 2023. In the first episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+, The Best in the World made major admissions about his role in his exit.

CM Punk noted that he made many mistakes during his time in the company and acted like a “schmuck” at times. However, he also noted that some things weren’t fair during that time, and it pushed him to leave.

Nick Khan and Triple H brought CM Punk back to the company, and the two parties seem to have ironed out their differences over the months.

#1. Stephanie McMahon cleared the air about her relationship with Triple H

Triple H has been leading the Stamford-based wrestling promotion without his wife in the mix. The two seem to have chosen very different career paths after working together for well over a decade.

In her talk on Stephanie’s Places, The Billion Dollar Princess talked about her relationship with her husband. Stephanie McMahon made it very clear that she is still very much in love with the man she married over two decades ago.

They have three beautiful daughters, and Stephanie McMahon is busy raising them to the best of her abilities. Meanwhile, Triple H is leading the company that Steph’s father built to become the largest wrestling promotion in the world.

