6 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Another big return after over 2 years, Former Champions to reunite and dethrone The Usos? (August 19th, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It's hard to believe that we're merely two weeks away from Clash at the Castle 2022, but things have certainly moved fast in August.

There has been an overall renewed sense of excitement for WWE programming, and that was reassured to fans when they tuned in to watch another entertaining episode of SmackDown.

So what did WWE subtly tell us as we get closer to Clash at the Castle? Keep reading to find out:

#6. Sarah Logan is seemingly returning after two years

There was a segment featuring The Viking Raiders and although we didn't see her face, we are almost certain that Sarah Logan's return was teased. She was released by WWE on April 15th, 2020, and it seems as though she is going to return to reunite with her husband Erik and his tag team partner Ivar.

It will be interesting to see what role she holds. For now, the only thing subtly hinted at was her presence alongside the new and vicious Viking Raiders.

#5. The Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens reunion is closer than we think

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are closing in on a reunion. Let us just start off by saying that Sami Zayn was bar none the star of the episode on SmackDown. Perhaps it was the fact that it happened in his hometown of Montreal, but his presence, conversation with Roman Reigns, and intercontinental title pursuits were the highlights of the show.

For one, Zayn had an interesting interaction with The Tribal Chief, who teased him for joining The Bloodline by saying that the Intercontinental title would look good in the faction. However, what was most notable was that Reigns responded to Kevin Owens' comments from RAW by saying that he doesn't owe anybody anything.

The story seems to be heading towards a Sami Zayn face turn and reunion with Kevin Owens. In the process, they will likely be the ones to dethrone The Usos.

#4. Is WWE planning to push Toxic Attraction all the way?

Toxic Attraction was a last-minute addition to the Women's Tag Team title tournament as Zoey Stark reportedly faced a concussion issue, preventing her from teaming up with Nikkita Lyons as planned.

Instead, we got an even better team in Toxic Attraction for the tournament. We're not sure why they weren't put in there. But it's clear that Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have great chemistry as a team.

They would even beat Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance in the tournament. While they may not win it, they were presented subtly as one of the biggest threats of the tournament. We expect them to beat Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah next week.

Triple H seemed thrilled about Toxic Attraction's debut, and he commented on it as well.

#3. Sheamus takes a step closer to Grand Slam glory, but is it the wrong time?

Sheamus defeated Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn to win the Fatal-5-Way match on SmackDown. He secured his spot at Clash at the Castle 2022, where he will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

It's interesting to note that this will be the first Premium Live Event that the title is being defended since WrestleMania 37 in 2021. While Sheamus only needs this one title to complete his Grand Slam collection, it's unlikely that he will be able to dethrone Gunther.

#2. Ronda Rousey is reclaiming the SmackDown Women's title at some point soon

SmackDown 1200 was probably the best of Ronda Rousey that we've seen in 2022. While a large part of her run fell flat, she instantly found her stride being a heel. She is comfortable with her role, and the crowd has eaten it all up.

Rousey was arrested by security on SmackDown upon Adam Pearce's request despite her having already paid her fine. Her suspension hasn't been overturned yet. With that said, this new and vicious Ronda Rousey is more than likely to squash Liv Morgan to reclaim the SmackDown Women's title in her next opportunity.

#1. Karrion Kross is on the horizon

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns' face-to-face segment ended the episode on SmackDown, with the former standing tall at the end. However, what was notable was Karrion Kross and the hourglass that he used towards Roman Reigns as well as Drew McIntyre.

We love the slow-burning build-up of Karrion Kross' challenge against Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. The best part is that he may not even challenge Reigns. However, the indication is that he will be coming for both men soon after the Clash at the Castle.

