6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Major heel turn after 10 years, Legend set to win Title after 15 years?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. We are well and truly on the road to WrestleMania, and a lot of things have been shaken up this week.

With several matches announced for WrestleMania on SmackDown, there are now 11 matches on the card for the two nights.

SmackDown this week saw a lot of good storyline progression and character development as well. However, the biggest change made was to the main event of Night two at WrestleMania 37. Let's begin with the most important rivalry on the card.

#6 SmackDown's WrestleMania main event undergoes a major change

Adam Pearce made his decision

Daniel Bryan opened SmackDown and refused to move until he got a Universal Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 37. It was Edge who confronted him, believing that Bryan was trying to take his moment away from him.

It wasn't the "old-grit" Edge who was simply happy to be back. This was the mean and nasty Rated-R Superstar of old who accumulated 11 World Championships over his career. If Fastlane teased a turn for Edge, this week's SmackDown more or less confirmed he is a full-blown heel now after 10 years.

There was a lot of tension in the feud and Edge speared Daniel Bryan in the opening segment. He even went to Adam Pearce and made threats to the WWE Official to persuade him from adding Bryan to the mix.

In an unlikely move, The Rated-R Superstar went to Roman Reigns' locker room to inform him that the situation affects both of them.

Make no mistake about it - Edge is a heel again. It's been over 10 long years since his turn to the dark side and this week's SmackDown confirmed that The Rated-R Superstar is back.

All three men had confrontations backstage with Adam Pearce, but the authority figure felt that Daniel Bryan had a fair argument.

Roman Reigns got his wish of having to defend the Universal Championship only once at WrestleMania. But the odds will be stacked against him as the main event of Night Two will now be a Triple Threat match involving Daniel Bryan.

Edge had the last laugh as he took out his WrestleMania 37 opponents and was ready to deliver a pair of Con-Chair-Tos to both men.

Edge's facial expressions to end the show were bar none and prove why he is an all-time great in a talent-stacked roster.

