6 Things WWE subtly told us at SummerSlam 2022: Retired star to make in-ring return after 8 years, popular name to get singles push after big break-up?

Welcome to the special edition of things WWE subtly told us at SummerSlam 2022. It turned out to be such a great show despite criticism over matches being removed (or postponed, in the case of Seth Rollins vs. Riddle), matches being repeated, and more.

There was even skepticism about the seventh and final match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, but what we got was not only the best match of their series in over seven years but also one of the greatest main events in SummerSlam history.

There is a lot to get into and so much to discuss that we have to brush aside the segments involving Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Riddle. Without further ado, here is what WWE subtly told us in the epic edition of SummerSlam 2022:

#6. Did WWE plant the seed for Pat McAfee's next feud?

Pat McAfee delivered on the big stage again. Competing in the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 38, he faced his former roommate Happy Corbin. He defeated him, and despite not landing the Panama Sunrise well, he did a great job overall.

However, his post-match actions had interesting implications. Michael Cole, his good friend, was all hyped up about the win, and when McAfee went to the commentary booth, he gave Corey Graves (his stand-in for the night) a cross-chop, seemingly hinting at a feud.

If you recall, Corey Graves has been cleared to compete in the ring again, and this could be a teaser of him getting back after eight years to face McAfee at some point.

#5. WWE has no plans to end The Usos' tag team title reign, but what lies ahead for The Street Profits?

We were admittedly surprised that The Usos retained the Unified Championship against The Street Profits. We had a feeling that WWE was setting up Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for success, especially with Jeff Jarrett's presence as the special guest referee.

However, it didn't play out that way, and the Usos won again, likely cementing themselves as the greatest tag team in WWE history. But given the final shot of a frustrated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, don't be surprised to see the end of the road for the duo.

They have been together for six years, and there have been discussions about Montez Ford's singles potential. With the new regime, they could break up for Ford to get that singles push.

#4. Edge's return and what it means for the Judgment Day

In what was less surprising, Edge returned at SummerSlam 2022 to help The Mysterios defeat Judgment Day. There were no heel turns and nothing too shocking, but Edge returned with a Brood-ish entrance and assisted The Mysterios in cementing his face turn.

It looks like we're going to get a mini-feud, and it will likely wrap up with The Judgment Day suffering further humiliation and defeat. Similar to RETRIBUTION a couple of years ago, the group seems to be nearing its end despite initial potential.

#3. Bianca Belair gets a new challenge - but she isn't alone

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch in another epic match between the two to put an end to their rivalry. It all came full circle as the 26-second SummerSlam 2021 match led to Belair's resurgence.

Post-match, Becky Lynch seemed to fully accept what happened and embraced her opponent, turning face and putting an end to their year-long storyline. However, the bigger headline is the return of Bayley and the women she had with her.

Bayley returned with Dakota Kai, who was previously released, and Io Shirai, now renamed Iyo Sky. For fans who are unaware of Kai and Sky's work, we can tell you this much - there is a lot to look forward to in the RAW Women's division.

Becky Lynch seems to have suffered a legitimate injury at SummerSlam 2022, so while she stood alongside Bianca Belair, we're not sure how it will impact her presence in the upcoming RAW Women's Championship storyline.

#2. Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, and the future of the SmackDown Women's Championship

The story of Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022 wasn't bad. The latter dominated as Morgan tried desperately to cling onto her title despite a clear difference in their credentials and overall athletic abilities.

However, a controversial finish would make this perhaps the least memorable match of the night. With that said, Rousey's heel turn was a long time coming and added an element to their story.

Fans won't be too happy with what happened because a heel Ronda Rousey, is likely to squash Liv Morgan to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#1. Roman Reigns and the future of WWE after his epic main event at SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar had their seventh and final match at SummerSlam 2022. If you haven't seen the match, we urge you to do so right now because it is not only the best of their series but also one of the all-time great SummerSlam main events.

Reigns vs. Cena was an impressive-enough main event last year, but this was on another level. The chaos and storytelling were top-notch, and Reigns had to struggle to keep Brock Lesnar off his feet, eventually doing so by burying him under numerous objects.

So with Roman Reigns set to touch two years as the Universal Champion, Theory failing to cash in (but still having the briefcase) and Drew McIntyre on the horizon, what could the future of WWE be? Right now, it's hard to say.

We can only hope that McIntyre gains enough momentum because Clash at the Castle will be the perfect place for a title change. But will WWE let it happen? We will only find out when the build-up to the match starts on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Until then, thank you for reading. We hope you enjoyed SummerSlam 2022 as much as we did. Let us know your favorite moments from the event in the comments below.

