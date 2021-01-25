6 times current Superstars have been endorsed by former WWE wrestlers

WWE has been at the forefront of signing new and experienced Superstars to the company for several decades. While performing for WWE is the ultimate dream for most wrestlers in the industry, there are some who’ve performed for the company before leaving to pursue other opportunities.

However, such former Superstars have remained in touch with WWE’s product and have often praised the talent performing for the company. Some former WWE wrestlers have even gone on the endorse current Superstars who they believe will continue to get better and break through into the mainstream.

On the other hand, retired WWE Superstars have also endorsed some top names in the company as they see them as future stars.

Let’s take a look at six instances where former WWE wrestlers have praised current Superstars who are performing for the company.

#6 WWE Superstar Chad Gable has received praise from Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson)

Former WWE Superstar Scott Dawson is currently enjoying his time in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) competing under the ring name Dax Harwood. The former Superstar praised Chad Gable recently on a couple of occasions.

Both Superstars are former NXT Tag Team Champions and had some good matches in WWE against each other. During a recent watch along on AdFreeShows of the match between The Revival and American Alpha from WWE NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016, Harwood made the following comments.

“That’s what separates you. That’s what separates the wrestlers from guys who are playing wrestlers. There's guys who can go in there and do some athletic, crazy stuff. And I wish I could, but if you believe in your heart that you’re the best? If you believe that you’re the biggest badass in the world? Nobody can beat you, you’re gonna look legit.”

Advertisement

That’s not all, as Harwood went on to state that AEW should hire Gable for their company.

“I think we should get Gable into AEW, but that’s just my thought.”

Harwood later took to Twitter to respond to a fan who seemed excited by Harwood’s comments during the watch along. Harwood once again stated that Gable is underestimated, and he will likely show the world his true potential soon.

"Y'all don't even know how good Gable is. Hopefully, in the near future, he'll be able to show the world...."

Y’all don’t even know how good Gable is. Hopefully, in the near future, he’ll be able to show the world.... https://t.co/FBRkOnm0iU — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 24, 2021

Gable has been one of the most underutilized Superstars in WWE. While fans are aware of just how good the Superstar really is, he has received several false starts on WWE RAW and SmackDown in recent years.