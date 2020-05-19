6 Weirdest stipulation matches in WWE history: Title bout inside a giant gravy bowl, Ladder match for custody of Superstar's son

We just have one question - why?

Throughout the history of WWE, we have witnessed numerous stipulation matches that have helped amplify the drama, risk, and entertainment involved. Legendary gimmick matches like Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, WarGames, Last Man Standing match, and others have seen WWE Superstars take each other to the limit and force the WWE Universe to watch in awe.

But then some other stipulation matches have left the fans scratching their heads as to what were they witnessing right in front of them. Especially back in the days, WWE and Vince McMahon were famous for bizarre storylines, segments, and even matches.

So with that, let's take a look at six of the weirdest stipulation matches in WWE history. There are a lot of honorary mentions in this list including a few very recent ones like the House of Horrors match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton in 2017 and the Firefly Fun House match between The Fiend and John Cena at WrestleMania 36. But maybe the matches that follow, outdo them in on the scale of being weirdest.

Be sure to comment down and let us know which other matches do you think should belong to this list!

#6 Crybaby match

The 1-2-3 Kid in Diapers!

In 1996 at the In Your House 6 PPV, Razor Ramon took on the 1-2-3 Kid (aka, the soon to become two-time WWE Hall of Famer, X-Pac) in a bizarre stipulation match. It was a regular one-on-one match with a twist at the end. The twist was that the loser would be dressed up as a baby by the winner.

Can you imagine the Bad Guy putting his "oozing machismo" on the line? Thankfully for him, he ended up winning that match. The 1-2-3 Kid then faced the humiliation of standing in the middle of the ring covered in baby powder wearing a man-sized diaper. At least he was not forced to enact a baby crying! Do you think we'll ever see this bizarre stipulation return to WWE?