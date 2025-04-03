6 WWE stars who need to return ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner and there are already several massive matches announced for the event. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are set to battle in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes recently confirmed that his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena will be headlining the PLE. However, several major stars have been off television ahead of the company's biggest show of the year.

Listed below are six stars who need to return before WrestleMania 41.

#6. Sheamus needs to return to WWE television before WrestleMania 41

Sheamus has been mysteriously absent from WWE television on the road to WrestleMania 41. The veteran has not competed in a televised match since the Men's Royal Rumble in February but has battled Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker at WWE Live Events during his hiatus.

The Celtic Warrior is a very popular star and has accumulated a fanbase over his years with the promotion. Sheamus needs to make his return ahead of WrestleMania 41, or else he is in danger of being left off the card entirely.

#5. Nia Jax

Nia Jax had a dominant 2024, but this year has not been off to a hot start for the veteran. Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax to become the new WWE Women's Champion in January, and The Irresistible Force also lost to Rhea Ripley in a Women's World Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year.

The promotion did a great job of building Jax up last year but seemingly has forgotten about her in 2025, as she has not competed since her loss at Elimination Chamber last month. The 40-year-old should return ahead of WrestleMania and be featured on the show later this month in Las Vegas.

#4. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss returned from a two-year hiatus at Royal Rumble 2025. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Liv Morgan. The 30-year-old also took Bliss out during the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month, and the veteran has not been seen since.

There have been reports that the company could be planning a major angle with Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks at WrestleMania. However, the promotion has failed to capitalize on Alexa's return so far, and she should return to television ahead of the PLE this month. Bliss got a massive reaction during her return at Royal Rumble, and it doesn't make sense for the company to have already taken her off television.

#3. Andrade

Andrade returned to WWE following a disappointing stint in All Elite Wrestling at Royal Rumble 2024. The veteran has captured the WWE Speed Championship but seemingly has nothing to do at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

The former NXT Champion has not wrestled a televised match since his appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble in February. Andrade is a talented performer who needs to return to the company soon before the WWE Universe forgets about him.

#2. Asuka

Asuka has been absent from the company since Backlash 2024. The Empress of Tomorrow suffered a knee injury, was pulled from last year's Queen of the Ring tournament, and still has not made her return.

The 43-year-old has never won a match at WrestleMania throughout her illustrious career. Asuka should return ahead of the PLE and could be booked in a marquee match. The veteran and one of her Damage CTRL stablemates could challenge The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn lost to Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Prizefighter attempted to plant him with a Piledriver on the concrete following the match, but Randy Orton made the save. The Viper will be squaring off against Owens at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

Zayn has not returned to television following his loss to Kevin Owens and could miss the biggest show of the year. The veteran defeated Gunther to end his historic reign as Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania XL, and the company needs to consider bringing him back in the next couple of weeks. Sami Zayn is a fan favorite and should have a role at this year's WrestleMania.

