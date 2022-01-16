×
6 WWE stars who used a family member's finishing move

Natalya carries on the Hart Family tradition of using the Sharpshooter as a finishing move.
Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Modified Jan 16, 2022 05:12 AM IST
Listicle

A family name goes a long way in professional wrestling and the WWE is no different. In its many years, the company has employed members of several prominent wrestling families.

From the Harts to the Flairs to the members of the Anoa'i dynasty, Vince McMahon's promotion has showcased members from numerous famous wrestling clans.

The offspring of wrestling legends often use the same gimmicks, catchphrases, and move set. Most members of famous wrestling families even employ the same finishing maneuver used by relatives that made it famous.

https://t.co/iLsHLRe2h9

Charlotte Flair's entire gimmick is centered around her father, Ric. She wears gaudy robes, uses a variation of his entrance theme and uses the "Woo" chant.

Along with those facets of her presentation, she also utilizes Ric's famous finisher, the Figure Four leglock. Her variation is known as the Figure Eight, but it is still based on Ric's finisher. Here are six current WWE Superstars who utilize a family member's finisher.

#6. Bron Breakker has brought the Steiner Recliner back to WWE.

It's @bronbreakkerwwe's #WWENXT now. #AndNEW https://t.co/q7FtJ6c91o

New NXT Champion Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner. During his matches and entrance, he barks as his father did. He also uses a flying shoulder block and Gorilla Press slam. Breakker has also used the Bulldog off the top rope during his matches.

After #WWENXT went off the air, Rick Steiner joined in the celebration with his son @bronbreakkerwwe following his #NXTChampionship victory. #NXTNYE https://t.co/VhCpCfefUv

Breakker hasn't utilized the Steiner Recliner as much in all of his matches, but he won the NXT title with it in his second title bid. Scott Steiner famously used the move during his career to submit his opponents.

While WWE hasn't directly said that the breakout star is a Steiner, they've used every chance to indirectly make the connection. Breakker's use of the Steiner Recliner works because he is a physical specimen who can use his strength and explosiveness against his opponents.

Scott Steiner was ahead of his time as an athletic superstar who could use high-flying skills as well as power-based moves. Bron Breakker's ascension in a few short months is proof that those traits definitely run in his family.

Edited by Brandon Nell
