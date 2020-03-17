6 WWE stars who should switch brands

Sometimes a change of scenery is all a performer needs.

Which wrestlers desperately need to switch brands in order to make an impact?

Matthew Serocki

The Artist

Every time the rosters of both RAW and SmackDown reset, there are always stars that benefit greatly. There are, however, also performers that still get lost in the shuffle. With Bruce Prichard in charge of SmackDown and Paul Heyman helming Monday nights, each man has his favorites that they'll want to push. It still leaves some on the outside looking in.

After appearing on the blue brand last week to hype the addition of his friend Rob Gronkowski to WWE, rumors have already swirled that Mojo Rawley will join Gronkowski on Friday Night SmackDown. There has also been speculation that Nia Jax will be a member of the blue brand now that she is medically cleared to return. Until she returns, however, we won't know for sure.

That's all well and good for those performers, but there are currently some wrestlers who either seem like they're on the wrong show or that need a change of scenery. I could say that about a lot of stars but here are six current WWE stars that need to switch brands.

#6 Cedric Alexander

Alexander could be reborn on Friday nights.

It wasn't too long ago that Alexander was battling The OC, Drew McIntyre and Lashley alongside the Viking Raiders, Roman Reigns and The Usos. That, of course, was before the latest WWE Draft, an event that ended the Wildcard rule and that stopped brand jumping.

Alexander still delivered when called upon but started to fade to the background with each passing week. His latest showing was in a quick loss to 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss. There was some speculation that Vince McMahon gave up on Alexander which is why his push stopped.

It's an understatement to say that RAW's mid-card was stacked following the Draft. In addition to the talented Alexander, the red brand added the likes of Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo, Murphy and Rowan to it's ranks. The former Cruiserweight Champ got unluckily lost in the shuffle with so many new mouths to feed and push.

SmackDown's mid-card has some names, but it's mainly filled by veterans like Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Sheamus, Shorty G, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Miz, John Morrison and Shinsuke Nakamura. Ziggler, Roode, Morrison and Miz are parts of tag teams. That leaves some openings for younger/newer stars like Ali to make an impact. Alexander could do the same if he gets a chance to make a mark on Friday nights.

