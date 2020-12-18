In an interesting bit of news about Monday Night RAW this week, WWE's Flagship brand registered a record low rating of 1.5 million:

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.526 million viewers, way down from last week's 1.736 million. Last week's small drop wasn't anything to be concerned about, however, might be enough of a cause for concern.

There's no doubt that it's a big cause for concern. WWE often likes to remind us that Monday Night RAW is the longest-running weekly episodic television series, and a 27-year run without a break is nothing short of impressive.

However, the big drawback about having a show that runs 52 weeks a year is that maintaining a level of consistency becomes difficult. This proved to be even more so in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lack of live crowds has taken a large element away from RAW, SmackDown, and wrestling in general.

#6. The Miz - Will Mr. Money in the Bank take a backseat on RAW?

The Miz opening RAW on December 14th.

Not that The Miz can be used as a scapegoat, but he is Mr. Money in the Bank. After defeating Otis and getting drafted to RAW, The Miz started having a more prominent role.

However, it isn't the same Miz that became WWE Champion in 2010, nor is it the 2016 Miz who had a career resurgence and was one of the hottest stars on SmackDown. The Miz has been aligned with the returning John Morrison since the start of 2020, and the two have seemingly been too goofy to be considered serious World Title contenders.

It was hard to take them as serious contenders to Braun Strowman's Universal Championship, and it's hard to take them as seriously now. Especially now that Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion, it's hard to see The Miz being the one to dethrone him.

Granted, it's still possible for him to have a brief and transitional WWE Title reign on RAW, but he could get negatively affected as a way to create some buzz. As of now, most people expect The Miz to fail his Money in the Bank cash-in.