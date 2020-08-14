6 WWE Superstars who are allowed to create their own storylines

Creative control in WWE is hard to come by. In the last 7-8 years, there's been a drastic change in the entire creative approach. One of the big criticisms WWE has received in the PG era is the fact that most promos seem overly-scripted and WWE Superstars rarely have full creative control over their characters.

It's well-known that during the days of larger-than-life characters, a lot of it had to do with the fact that WWE gave Superstars control over their characters, and they were allowed to "be themselves", so to speak.

However, modern WWE Superstars don't have that same level of freedom and this has been cited as one of the reasons why WWE hasn't had a megastar since John Cena.

One of the ideas that seem to have changed within WWE is the fact that they don't want any Superstar to be bigger than the company anymore. Ultimately, the idea is for WWE to be the draw and not necessarily a Superstar itself.

Either way, there are a few legends and megastars who still have creative control. Here are five of them:

#6. Triple H - One of WWE's top heads in the office

Triple H at WrestleMania 35

The Game, The King of Kings, The Cerebral Assassin aka Triple H is one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. 2020 was the first time in 13 years that Triple H didn't perform at WrestleMania 36 and he stated that he felt no need to.

The last time we saw him in the ring was in 2019, but his most significant match in recent times was his WrestleMania 35 bout against Batista - where he defeated and retired his long-time rival.

He's now one of the main backstage figures in WWE. While he has creative involvement as a whole, it's well-known that he gets to decide who he faces and who he doesn't.

Perhaps that was the reason why he chose to finally give Batista the chance to wrap up his career against him at WrestleMania 35. Triple H faces who Triple H wants to face.